Connect with us

Big Blue Report

Giants Trade Markus Golden To Cardinals

The New York Giants announced Friday it has traded outside linebacker Markus Golden to the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Golden returns to the team for which he played his first four NFL seasons before joining the Giants as a free agent in 2019. He led the Giants with 10.5 sacks last year.

Golden played in 46 regular-season games with 24 starts when he was with the Cardinals from 2015-18. He also started both postseason games in which he played. Golden totaled 142 tackles (100 solo), 19.0 sacks, three passes defensed, six forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery for the Cards. In the playoffs, he has 11 tackles (six solo).

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Giants Trade Markus Golden To Cardinals

Tracy Graven

Thanks for Playing, Miami … Game Over … on to Baseball?

Ryan Truland

Forecasting the Lightweight Division Post-Khabib

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #52: Rays vs. Dodgers: Who will win the 2020 World Series?

Eric Webb

What the Nearby NBA Start Date Could Mean

More in Big Blue Report