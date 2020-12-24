Giants VS Ravens Live Coverage

Hello all.. Back again with coverage of the Giants- Ravens live from the M&T Stadium with coverage starting at 12:30pm. Follow Randy Zellea as we cover this crucial must win game for both teams.

For the Giants the NFC crown is still in reach and Big Blue can come out and not only score a major upset against a Super Bowl contender, but help their own cause to win the NFC East.

The Ravens are fighting for their playoff lives in the Wild Card chase. After the COVID nightmare earlier in the year, Lamar Jackson is looking like he was last year, an MVP.

BSP coverage starts at 12:30pm.