The Oakland Athletics got off to a little bit of a rocky start but have put up competitive performances in their last two series and won their home opener on Monday. This, combined with the fact that they only just played their first game at home should bring a potential glimmer of optimism as early as it is in the season. A team playing with little pressure and low expectations has given fans moments to hold their heads up about. Here is the first Green and Gold Report of the season.

News and Notes With Team

A’s Add Several Players to COVID-19 Injured List

The A’s placed several members of the team on the COVID-19 list just ahead of the home opener including pitchers A.J. Puk, Kirby Snead and Lou Trivino as well as catcher Austin Allen, infiedler Jed Lowrie and utilityman Chad Pinder. Several of these players have or are expected to have big roles in the A’s lineup this year which could make the stretch without them difficult depending on who steps up. This comes just a few days after outfielder Stephen Piscotty was placed on the same list, making the A’s depth that much more thin for the moment.

A’s Honor Late Broadcaster And Catcher Ray Fosse

Longtime A’s color announcer and former catcher Ray Fosse passed away in October after a 16-year bout with cancer. The A’s honored him this opening day with a touching tribute as the team will pay tribute to his legendary career synonymous with the Oakland A’s as a player and broadcaster by wearing a Fosse patch with a microphone.

Homecoming Littered With Cats

The A’s home opener this season was held under several unusual circumstances. First off, it was nearly two weeks into the regular season. Second off, cats were not the talk of the RingCentral Coliseum until a week or so ago. This past week it was reported that several feral cats have turned up around the Coliseum. The aging Coliseum has had past problems with mice and water but now it’s cats turning up, as the team continues to look forward to a new stadium. The Oakland Coliseum Alliance is looking to work with animal control to get the strays adopted or in shelters according to Kron4.

Notable Performers

Hitters

Sean Murphy: Murphy, lived up to his name behind the plate last season with a gold glove campaign at catcher. He has lived up to his name right now offensively as well. He has posted 11 hits in as many games so far with eight RBI’s and an .856 OPS. Murphy has displayed other hitting capabilities beyond the raw power that everyone knows him for.

Seth Brown: While the 29-year old outfielder has been in a bit of a slump as of late, he showed some promising pop early on that is expected to pick up again. This is the first full season where Brown can expect to have an everyday role with the team, as he did during parts of last year. If he can hit lefties too, he just might be the big power spark the A’s are looking for. He is also a valuable fielding asset with a promising outfield arm.

Elvis Andrus: Following a rough debut season with the A’s after over 10 years with the Texas Rangers, Andrus will look to get some of that solid line drive hitting from him. So far they have seen more slugging from him surprisingly as he is third on the team with a .405 slugging percentage.

Pitchers

Paul Blackburn: Through 10 innings pitched Blackburn has posted 1.80 ERA. Utilizing a healthy balance of his fastballs, his changeup, and curveball. So far it seems to be working out for Blackburn who has struggled to find consistent footing in the MLB yet.

Daulton Jefferies: Through his first two starts the 26-year-old is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA. In his first start of the season he pitched five scoreless innings allowing just two hits to a dangerous Philadelphia Phillies lineup.

Down the Farm

Due to the unusual circumstances of the late start to the MLB season, the minor league baseball season began play just around the same time, in fact earlier. The Las Vegas Aviators are at an even 6-6, in a tie for second place in the Pacific Coast League West Division. In the A’s recently revamped farm system includes recently acquired top catching prospect Shea Langeliers, who leads the team with three home runs while Jared Koenig leads pitchers with a 3.72 ERA. The Double A affiliate Midland Rockhounds are 6-3 to start, second place in the Texas League South Division.