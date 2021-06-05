Green And Gold Report: Melvin Reaches Milestone, As A’s Maintain Atop AL West

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin reaches an impressive milestone as the team maintains its lead in the AL West.

The Oakland A’s saw some ups and downs with their pitching and offense. They have now lost or split four of their last five series. The longball has certainly been a factor all season long in the A’s offensive success. But in their recent victories as a team, the A’s have found other methods to manufacture runs. But with the A’s playing a three-game series in power friendly mile high Denver this weekend, it would be anything but illogical to predict that more of the longball from the A’s bats will return. They did go deep twice on Friday night. Here is the Green and Gold Report from the past two weeks.

Bob Melvin Becomes Winningest Manager in Oakland A’s History

As Sergio Romo threw a 2-2 changeup that got Seattle Mariners outfielder Jake Fraley swinging and missing, the A’s capped off a victory that was amazing on so many levels. Not only did the team make a dramatic comeback, put 12 runs on the board, and end their three-game losing streak, but manager Bob Melvin made history. With that victory Melvin became the winningest manager in Oakland A’s history. He surpassed Tony La Russa with 799 wins. Since taking over the A’s in 2011, Melvin has had a plethora of success. He has led the A’s to three division titles and six playoff appearances. He has managed to work through the constant roster overhaul and create various combinations of winners. And he has done this through allowing players to be themselves, constantly making Oakland a great ball club for players in the last decade.

“It’s about the players, players win games for you,” Melvin said in his postgame press conference according to MLB.Com. “My coaches are great, prepare these guys, and these guys are the ones that win all these games.”

A’s Join MLB In Raising Awareness For ALS

On Wednesday as baseball celebrated their first official Lou Gehrig day, A’s outfielder Stephen Piscotty was at the forefront of it all. He was named the recipient of the this year’s Lou Gehrig Memorial Award for his giving character in fighting ALS, a serious disease that took Lou Gehrig’s life. Piscotty lost his mother Gretchen to ALS in 2018. He is set to receive the award at the Coliseum June 8, when the team hosts their annual ALS day.

Last year, Piscotty and the A’s introduced the ALS CURE Project Would Ball Zone to benefit the Piscotty family foundation whose focus is finding a cure for ALS, a fight that continues through this day.

Injuries

OF Ramon Laureano (Hip): The centerfielder is projected to resume running sometime next week according to ESPN. One of the A’s best hitters this season, Laureano’s return cannot come soon enough. He has given the A’s just that much more of an explosive bat, legs, and glove in their lineup.

Reymin Guduan (right groin): Last week the 29-year old reliever landed on the injured list with a strained right groin. So far the A’s have depended on him to come out in games and limit damage from the opposition when behind.

Players of the Week

Hitter: 2B/OF Tony Kemp (.353/.375/.559): Based on his recent performances, it is fair to say that Kemp is a sure upgrade for the team at not only the second base position, but at the bottom of the order. Only now he has done so well, that he has become an everyday player at the top of their order. The A’s find themselves in a bit of a dilemma at the second base position with Jed Lowrie also making solid contributions. But thankfully Tony Kemp can also play in the outfield. This gives manager Bob Melvin some flexibility in the lineup. This is especially essential when the team is bound to see injuries and key names struggle in a long season.

Pitcher: Chris Bassitt (20.2 innings pitched, 20 strikeouts, 2.61 ERA, 0.77 WHIP) : The A’s pitching has been looking for consistency from their starters this season, and they might just be getting just that from Bassitt. Well Sean Manea too but he has already been featured on a past Green and Gold Report. Bassitt is aiming for a strong year after breaking out in the A’s shortened 60-game season. In his start on the 27th, Bassitt got his first career compete game shutout. He limited the Angels to just two hits through nine innings, getting hitters out with a healthy balance of his fastball, cutter, and breaking pitches.

Down the Farm

The Las Vegas Aviators currently sit in second place in the Triple A West Division at an even .500. They are just coming off a series win over the Sacramento Rivercats. Leading the Aviators this season are first basemen Frank Scwindel, outfielders Greg Deichmann and Louis Barrera, as well as recently called up Skye Bolt. Paul Blackburn, Parker Dunshee, Brian Howard, and Grant Holmes are the pitchers giving the team innings . Blackburn leads the starters with a 3.90 ERA.

Scores

Saturday May 22: Athletics 6 Angels 2

Sunday May 23: Athletic 5 Angels 6

Monday May 24: Athletics 2 Mariners 4

Tuesday May 25: Athletics 3 Mariners 4

Wednesday May 26: Athletics 6 Mariners 3

Thursday May 27: Athletics 5 Angels 0

Friday May 28: Athletics 3 Angels 1

Saturday May 29: Athletics 0 Angels 4

Sunday May 30: Athletics 2 Angels 4

Monday May 31: Athletics 5 Mariners 6

Tuesday June 1: Athletics 12 Mariners 6

Wednesday June 2: Athletics 6 Mariners 0

Friday June 4: Athletics 9 Rockies 5