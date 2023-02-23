Green Bay’s Upcoming Big Name Free Agents

Green Bay Packers Free Agency

The Packers are entering March with 18 players that are at the end of their contracts. Some of these bigger names are Adrian Amos, Robert Tonyan, and Allen Lazard. Lazard has stated publicly that he does not plan on rejoining the team so that rules out one player. But they do have some more role players and big names that are going to be interesting to see what they plan to do.

Money

The Packers are entering Free Agency in the negatives but saved 9 million dollars recently. This comes after the restructuring of Aaron Jones and it is doubtful that he will be the only player to restructure. Every offseason there seems to be a handful of players from every team that will take a pay cut for the betterment of the franchise. Not only this, but they still have time to cut players or the event that seems to have everyone on the edge of their seats, to trade a player like Aaron Rodgers. If they can package a trade and get rid of his contract, that will free up a lot more. But as of right now, that is not the case.

Starters

A handful of free agents were starters this last year. This includes both tight ends Robert Tonyan and Mercedes Lewis. Other starters include Adrian Amos, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Dean Lowry. Longtime Packer, Mason Crosby is 38 years old and will also be a free agent. Along with being free agents, a couple of these players could hang up their cleats and retire. If they can get them cheap, they could bring back one or two of these players.

Role Players

Role players isn’t a term used in the NFL as much, but I feel that it is applicable here. Yosh Nijman, Keisean Nixon, Krys Barnes, and Rudy Ford are all expected free agents. Along with them are midseason pickup Justin Hollins and 2022 free-agency signing Jarran Reed. These aren’t make-it-or-break-it players by any means but sure would help to have. In addition to being replaceable, role players are something that you can get in the draft yearly.

To be or not to be…

One of the biggest holes in their team will be the tight end position. Josiah Deguara is the only tight end under contract after this free agency, so look out for Tonyan or Lewis to be resigned, but not both. Keisean Nixon is a fan favorite, and for good reason. For quite some time now the Packers have had a very bad time on special teams. Nixon, who was signed in March of 2022, was brought on to play corner. However, midway through the season he got a chance to return kicks and punts, became an all-pro, and led the league at the returner position. Nixon could be seen as a must-sign.

However, the Packers have superstars that are on the older side. Veteran safety Adrian Amos is 29 years old. Amos was ranked 18th in the league when it came to missed tackles at 7.8%, per Pro Football Focus. The biggest concern with Amos is who would replace him. Safety is not a super deep position on the roster. With Darnell Savage being benched midway through this last season, they will most likely need to get more.

After his worst statistical season in Green Bay, his contract will be voided if they do not extend him by February 27th. But, if the contract does get voided, the Packers will free up quite a bit of cap space to use in free agency. The factors going into him coming back to Green Bay are numerous. If Rodgers is not going to come back, the Packers are most likely Rebuilding. So why keep a 30-year-old aging safety? Do not expect Amos to be coming back unless a cheap deal is met.

All-in-all

Expect some older players to be cut, contracts restructured, and players to enter into free agency. After all, it is that time of year.