Harden Breaks Another Record as Nets Continue To Roll

In yet another impressive contest, James Harden notched another triple-double in the Nets’ 100-95 win over the Pistons on Saturday. This was Brooklyn’s 12th win in 13 games.

Harden has been thriving since joining the Nets back on January 14. Nine triple-doubles later, playing and starting in 25 of 26 games and a team record of 19-7 to show for it, there’s no doubt about that.

In his most recent win with the Nets the most impressive thing is that the Beard passed Larry Bird on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He’s now ranked at 34th overall with 21, 792 points.

“Obviously we know how great Larry was, and the things he did in Boston,” said Harden. “I think I just play the game the right way and hopefully good things happen for me. Passing one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball is a great honor and I’ve just got to continue to grow because at the end of the day I want my name to be mentioned with those greats.”

Another aspect of Harden’s performance on Saturday that’s worth noting is how clutch he was. He scored 12 points in the 4th quarter, 10 of which were the last 10 points of the game to solidify the win.

“I had to be aggressive,” said Harden. “Things weren’t going great for us offensively. I think defensively we were playing hard and it showed, but it was one of those nights…and I just had to get to the basket and create something for myself and for our team.”