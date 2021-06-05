Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea are back with a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle!! In this episode the boys look back at the 2015-2016 Cleveland Cavaliers team with the voice of the Cavs John Michael.
John discusses some of the great stories from their championship run including the infamous plane ride during the finals where it all came together.
