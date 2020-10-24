Connect with us

Hardwood Huddle: Derek Harper

Back Sports Page presents a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle with hosts Randy Zellea and Bill Ingram.

This episode we welcome in Dallas Mavs legend and former Knick point guard Derek Harper.

Bill and Randy discuss his time in Dallas, his time with the Knicks, playing against Reggie Miller, his appearance against the Rockets in the finals, playing against Michael Jordan, and much more!!

Follow the show at www.backsportspage.com/hardwoodhuddle

Follow Bill on twitter @therocketguy and Randy on instagram and twitter at @randybsp.

