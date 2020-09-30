Hardwood Huddle: Kevin Willis

Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle with hosts Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea.
In this Episode Bill and Randy welcome in Atlanta Hawks great and NBA Champion Kevin Willis to the Huddle.
The boys discuss his time in Atlanta, winning a championship with the Spurs, post NBA life and much more. Feel free to listen to past episodes by going to www.backsportspage.com/hardwoodhuddle
