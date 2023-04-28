Connect with us

Hardwood Huddle

Hardwood Huddle: Playoff Edition!

Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea are back with a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle.

The boys talk about the Warriors getting healthy, what went wrong with the Nets, the Grizz struggles, the window closing on the Bucks, the Hot Heat, Celtics flying the Hawks coup and much more!!

The Hardwood Huddle is powered by Back Sports Page and is hosted by Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea.

Follow the show through youtube and all podcast platforms!

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Hardwood Huddle: Playoff Edition!

Tracy Graven

Is It Time for a Green New Deal? Time to Kick Rocks

Justin Brownlow

Back Sports Page College Football Pick Em | Week 5

Ryan Truland

UFC 258 – Miranda Maverick Interview

Jesse Zaragoza

This Is A New Chargers Team

More in Hardwood Huddle