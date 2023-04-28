Hardwood Huddle: Playoff Edition!

Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea are back with a new episode of the Hardwood Huddle.
The boys talk about the Warriors getting healthy, what went wrong with the Nets, the Grizz struggles, the window closing on the Bucks, the Hot Heat, Celtics flying the Hawks coup and much more!!
The Hardwood Huddle is powered by Back Sports Page and is hosted by Bill Ingram and Randy Zellea.
Follow the show through youtube and all podcast platforms!
