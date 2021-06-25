Back Sports Page Presents a new episode of The Man to Man Podcast.

On today’s episode the guys get right down into it with the NBA Playoffs. The Process is officially a failure in the NBA, so where to go from here? The Nets were always a flawed team, but it’s still surprising they got close.

Finally, can anyone stop the Suns out west? After that the guys get into some NFL and other current events. As always you can listen, download, like and subscribe to the podcast on Spotify and wherever else you get your podcasts!