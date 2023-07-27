Herbert Is Extended!

Tom Telesco and the Chargers finally did it! For months, Chargers fans are finally hearing the news they’ve been longing to hear. The Chargers extended Justin Herbert!

Going into the second to last year of his rookie deal, time was slowly, but surely, winding down on Herbert’s contract. The Bolt’s franchise QB, Herbert’s future in LA is now secure with him inking his 5 year $262.5 million extension. Per Ian Rapoport, this extension includes $218.7 million guaranteed.

Turning to social media, we can see that not only is the fanbase happy, but so are Herbert’s teammates. On Twitter, star safety Derwin James tweeted, “Couldn’t have happen to a better guy deserve it all.”

Unfortunately, although most fans are happy about Herbert being extended, some criticize the amount paid for the number of years. With Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes recently admitting he currently cares more about his legacy than money, Bolt fans were optimistic Herbert would share the same outlook. Seeing the money the Chiefs are able to spend on other players, the Chargers faithful are left to loathe that this may not be the case in Los Angeles with such a large amount being invested solely in Herbert.

As always, there’s two sides to every story. Since it’s too early to tell how this story ends, fans need to stop worrying about the “what ifs” and be thankful for Herbert being a Charger through the 2029 season.

