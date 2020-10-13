Herbert Shines Again Despite Loss to Saints

Justin Herbert was spectacular once again despite a 30-27 defeat to theNew Orleans Saints. The rookie continues to make the case on why he should have been the number one pick in last year’s draft. Proving his doubters that he is able to hold his own against the games elite.

Going up against the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady in a span of three weeks will usually have rookies nervous. In his matchup against the Saints, he dueled with Drew Brees. The former second round draft pick by the Chargers back in 2001.

Herbert continued his historic start adding 264 passing yards along with four touchdowns against in Monday’s loss. However, he showed why he will be among the elite in the near future.

First Half

In the first quarter, the rookie showed his ability to escape the pocket and make a throw on the run. After receiving a bad snap, two Saints rushers were well on their way to sack Herbert. However, his awareness was on point as he eluded both rushers and threw a dime to Keenan Allen for the game’s first score.

It was the second quarter where Herbert really made a statement. First connecting fellow rookie Jalen Guyton over the top of the Saints secondary for a gain of 48 yards. Following that big play, Herbert threw a bullet pass to Mike Williams for the score. Chargers’ safety Nasir Adderly picked off Brees at the six minute mark taking it to the Saints’ yard line. Herbert took advantage of the field position and threw another dime to Hunter Henry for his third touchdown.

Second Half/Overtime

Coming out of halftime, the Chargers could not get anything going. The offense was very stagnant. This was a result of play calls and the Saints defense.

Late in the fourth quarter Herbert continued to make amazing throws. Hooking up with Mike Williams once again for a 64 yard score to take the lead with under four minutes remaining. However, Brees would march down the field to even up the score at 27.

Herbert had less than a minute left to make something happen for the Chargers. Looking for his first career win Herbert put his team in a great position. Once again connecting with Williams for an amazing catch over three defenders. The 29 yard gain put the Chargers in field goal range. And with Michael Badgely stepping up to win the game, it all looked great. Until he hit the upright post…

Heading into overtime the Chargers defense would only allow a Saints field goal by Will Lutz. Coining the phrase “bend don’t break defense”. Herbert would do what he could to win the game but fell short after Williams couldn’t get the first.

Saints on Herbert

Despite the loss, Brees had high praise for Herbert saying, “I told him, I was really impressed with him … he’s got a really bright future,”. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton also had praise for the rookie, “He’s a good young talent.”

Herbert’s thoughts on the loss were both disappointment and optimism. “Losing’s horrible but I know that we’re going to turn it around,” proclaimed Herbert. “This team is sticking together and we have the talent to turn it around.”