Hockey Refs Are One Of A Kind

I’m in a pretty damn good mood today, so I figured I’d get some articles done, and finish some of the podcasts’ outlines. However, when scrolling nonchalantly through my twitter feed I bumped into this, and let me tell you, it is much different than any other sport in the world.

This was posted by the Spittin Chiclet’s account, which is a podcast that talks about hockey for Barstool Sports. I have never been a huge hockey fan, my eyes aren’t fast enough to follow the game, and icing is still confusing. However, I had heard about hockey refs being mic’d up and how funny and interesting it was, but I never really followed up and looked. This is just hilarious. “Santa’s-a-watching, let’s have a good one boys.” That’s just classic right there. “Let’s do that hockey, boys,” and “Alright here boys, shake and bake,” are just as entertaining.

I obviously then fell into a rabbit hole of hockey refs mic’d up so I scrolled through YouTube a couple times finding some good ones. The way hockey refs interact with the players and coaches on the ice is a funny and entertaining relationship.

