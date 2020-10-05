Holly Holm vs Germaine De Randamie 2 Is Fight to Make

Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie earned impressive victories over the weekend. A rematch between the top two women’s bantamweight contenders is now in order to determine who’ll get the next crack at ‘The Lioness’.

Holm and De Randamie met once before in 2017 at UFC 208 for the inaugural women’s featherweight championship. ‘The Iron Lady’ came away with the decision that night in what was a close contest.

Since then, each have fought Amanda Nunes and each have fallen short. De Randamie went the distance with the champ the last time they met, while Holm only lasted a few minutes before being on the wrong end of a highlight finish.

Saturday made it evident that these are far and away the top two challengers for Nunes at 135lbs; with Aspen Ladd and Raquel Pennington a tier below.

It must be noted that Nunes is a double-champ and is due to defend her bantamweight belt. It must also be noted that she and Nina Ansaroff welcomed their first child into the world just weeks ago. I don’t expect Nunes to fight again until sometime in spring of 2021, but I do believe it will be at bantamweight.

That timeline allows for Holm and De Randamie to get their rematch in; which will serve as a title eliminator fight.

The rematch will likely be as competitive as the first, with both ladies still looking elite into their late 30s. Holm wants her belt back, which she hasn’t had since losing it to Miesha Tate in 2016. Meanwhile, De Randamie yearns for a taste of UFC gold again after being stripped of her featherweight belt in 2017 for not fighting Cris Cyborg.

Holly Holm vs Germaine de Randamie 2 will be a showcase of striking at the highest of levels. Both women mix it up on the feet as good as anyone in the sport. The winner will be rewarded with another opportunity to face Amanda Nunes.