Hornets Have the Queen City Abuzz After Two Decades

All summer long, I went back and forth in my head about doing a piece on why Michael Jordan and his revolving door of general managers haven’t been able to put together a team that would have Charlotte Hornets fans abuzz today like they used to be when it was David Wesley, Bobby Phills, Glen Rice, Dell Curry, and Vlade Divac.

A time when they actually drafted Kobe Bryant, and a few years later, Baron Davis.

But things changed in January 2000, when Wesley and Phills were driving erratically through the Charlotte area, and Phills lost control of his Porsche, and lost his life spinning out of control and crashing at over 100 mph.

The Hornets would never be the same. They eventually became the Charlotte Bobcats, pseudo-named after then-owner Robert Johnson (also owner of BET).

Beginning with the 2004-05 season with Emeka Okafor, Cory Alexander, and Gerald Wallace as their core, the re-branded team underwhelmed for nearly a decade before finally getting back to post-season play in 2009-10, then in 2013-14, and most recently in 2015-16, branded again as the Charlotte Hornets.

Though new folks were on the team – like D.J. Augustin, Nazr Mohammed, Stephen Jackson, Tyson Chandler, and Raymond Felton were on the roster in 2009-10, they were swept by Jameer Nelson, Vince Carter, and Dwight Howard’s Orlando Magic.

Their next two appearances were also sweeps, now at the hand of the Miami Heat in both 2013-14 and 2015-16. The first sweep was at the hands of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh in their final season together, and the second was with Wade and Bosh and Joe Johnson, in the draft year of #VFL Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow.

Fast forward to 2020-21, and the ping pong ball bouncing to just the right opportunity after former general managers Rod Higgins and Rich Cho tried their hand at the job, Mitch Kupchak was hired and – voila – proper decisions are being made in the Queen City.

LaMelo Ball is selected, Gordon Hayward is traded for (though I still think he should have gone to Indiana), and the city is abuzz once again, as the Hornets sit in the thick of the Eastern Conference pack at 5-3.

Their five game swing out west should measure how genuine this team is in its start, or if they’re more a harmless carpenter bee than a Hornet:

Golden State Warriors – Wednesday

Sacramento Kings – Friday

Los Angeles Clippers – Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers – Monday

Memphis Grizzlies – Wednesday

While the Warriors game will be a solid initial test, the real test comes on Sunday and Monday, when the Hornets play both L.A. teams on back to back nights.

We’ll revisit the Hornets’ success rate once they’ve been tested in 10 days.

Until then, enjoy the buzz.

*********************

THE RUNDOWN:

*********************

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS 103 PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 113 Norman Powell – 22 points Jusuf Nurkic – 9 rebounds Damian Lillard – 10 assists Seth Curry – 23 points Andre Drummond – 15 rebounds Andre Drummond, Tyrese Maxey – 7 assists

NEXT UP

Cavaliers at Trailblazers – Wednesday

Bulls at Sixers – Wednesday

********************

SAN ANTONIO SPURS 118 INDIANA PACERS 131 Dejounte Murray – 16 points Keita Bates-Diop – 7 rebounds Derrick White – 7 assists Domantas Sabonis – 24 points Domantas Sabonis – 13 rebounds T.J. McConnell – 10 assists

NEXT UP

Mavericks at Spurs – Wednesday

Knicks at Pacers – Wednesday

********************

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 113 CHARLOTTE HORNETS 110 Jarrett Allen – 24 points Jarrett Allen – 16 rebounds Ricky Rubio – 8 assists LaMelo Ball – 30 points Miles Bridges – 9 rebounds Miles Bridges – 8 assists

NEXT UP

Cavaliers at Trailblazers – Wednesday

Hornets at Warriors – Wednesday

********************

TORONTO RAPTORS 113 NEW YORK KNICKS 104 O.G. Anunoby – 36 points Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa – 9 rebounds Fred VanVleet – 8 assists R.J. Barrett – 27 points Mitchell Robinson – 12 rebounds Immanuel Quickley, Julius Randle – 5 assists

NEXT UP

Raptors at Wizards – Wednesday

Knicks at Pacers – Wednesday

********************

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 111 ATLANTA HAWKS 118 Bradley Beal – 24 points Montrezl Harrell – 8 rebounds Spencer Dinwiddie – 10 assists Trae Young – 26 points Clint Capela – 12 rebounds Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Trae Young – 6 assists

NEXT UP

Raptors at Wizards – Wednesday

Hawks at Nets – Wednesday

********************

CHICAGO BULLS 128 BOSTON CELTICS 114 DeMar DeRozan – 37 points Nikola Vucevic – 10 rebounds Nikola Vucevic – 9 assists Jaylen Brown – 28 points Al Horford – 10 rebounds Dennis Schroder – 5 assists

NEXT UP

Bulls at Sixers – Wednesday

Celtics at Magic – Wednesday

********************

DENVER NUGGETS 97 MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 106 Nikola Jokic – 23 points Aaron Gordon – 10 rebounds Nikola Jokic – 7 assists Ja Morant – 26 points Kyle Anderson – 9 rebounds Ja Morant – 8 assists

NEXT UP

Nuggets at Grizzlies – Wednesday

********************

ORLANDO MAGIC 115 MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 97 Cole Anthony – 31 points Wendell Carter – 14 rebounds Cole Anthony – 8 assists Anthony Edwards – 24 points Karl-Anthony Towns – 16 rebounds Karl-Anthony Towns – 6 assists



NEXT UP

Celtics at Magic – Wednesday

Clippers at Timberwolves – Wednesday

********************

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 94 LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 99 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 28 points Mike Muscala, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Theo Maledon – 7 rebounds Josh Giddey – 7 assists Paul George – 32 points Isaiah Hartenstein – 12 rebounds Paul George – 7 assists

NEXT UP

Clippers at Timberwolves – Wednesday

Thunder at Lakers – Thursday

********************

Tracy Graven is the Senior NBA Analyst for BackSportsPage.com.

He has written the NBA, done NBA Radio, and appeared as a guest for the last 21+ years for HoopsWorld, Swish Magazine, HoopsHype, the Coach Scott Fields Show, NBARadioShow.com, and is also tackling the NFL, NCAA, and will be pinch-hitting on some Major League Baseball coverage for BackSportsPage.

He’s spent 21 years in locker rooms in Orlando, Boise (CBA, G League), San Antonio, Phoenix, Denver, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta.

A corporate trainer by day, he currently resides in SEC Country near Knoxville, Tennessee.

Reach him on Twitter at @RealTMoneyMedia