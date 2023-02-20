Houston Texans Defensive Report Card

Defensive Report Card

This report card will focus on the defensive output of The Houston Texans for the 2022 NFL season.

Defensive Line

The Texans defensive line made strides this season. Jerry Hughes came over from Buffalo and asserted himself as the leader for this unit. Hughes was able to turn out 9 sacks while playing in all 17 games. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo also put together a solid season for the team as he added in 5 sacks while playing every game this season. Maliek Collins and Roy Lopez provided coverage on the interior of the line. They were able to rack up 4.5 sacks while being consistent stoppers of the run. Look for the Texans to try and upgrade the interior of the line during the draft and free agency.

Grade: C-

Linebackers

Linebacker play for the Texans can be described as subpar at best. Rookie Christian Harris has emerged as a bright spot out of Alabama. He added 74 tackles with an interception and a forced fumble. Christian Kirksey also played in every game this season totaling three sacks with 82 solo tackles. Another consistent player for the Texans was Blake Cashman. He didn’t have the production like the other two had, but he was solid when he was in the game. Look for the Texans to add more depth this offseason through free agency or the draft.

Grade: C

Cornerbacks

Derek Stingley is one of those guys that can turn into an all time player. To do that though he needs to stay healthier than he did in year number one. His rookie season was shaping up to be a great one but he got bit by the injury bug. Playing opposite of him is Steven Nelson. He was very solid and consistent for the Texans playing in all but two games this season. One of the more forgotten corners of NFL fandom is Desmond King. Desmond was a solid corner and played his role well. He was able to create turnovers and was able to show flashes of being a lockdown corner. This is another position that the team can look to improve in free agency or the draft.

Grade: C-

Safeties

Safety is an interesting group for the Texans. Jonathan Owens has been an incredibly solid safety this season. He racked up an impressive 125 tackles. Jalen Pitre was also a breakout rookie this year getting 5 interceptions on 99 tackles. Look for the Texans to rock with this duo again next season. With impressive stats and age on their side this pair could lead the Texans secondary for years to come.

Grade: B

Overall Defensive Report Card

The overall defensive grade for the Texans is a C-.

Special Teams

Special Teams was probably the most consistent position for the Texans. Ka’imi Fairbairn made 29 out of 31 field goals this season. He also hit a long this season of 56 yards. Cameron Johnston flanks him in the punting department. His longest punt of the season was a booming 67 yard bomb.

Grade: A

Coaching Staff

To be fair here I don’t think Lovie Smith was given enough time. He walked into a bad situation and had zero time to rebuild the team. But that has now left the door wide open for Demeco Ryans to come in and electrify the show. He was in charge of the best defense in the league in the 49ers. Look for the Texans to make some noise in the AFC South in the next few seasons.