How did Miguel Almiron restart his career? The Paraguayan is 28 years old and almost finishing the prime of his career, however it seems like he is just getting started. After almost 10 years playing professionally, Almiron is having one of the best seasons in his career after three years with Newcastle United.

But how did he restart his career?

Almiron began his professional career at the academy of Cerro Porteno, a club in Asuncion Paraguay. He played two seasons with the professional club before moving to Lanus in Argentina. He only scored nine goals in 74 appearances between the two clubs.

From there, he moved to the United States to Atlanta United, one of their first club signings in 2016. He instantly broke out during his first season with nine goals and eight assists. That same year he won the MLS Newcomer of the Year award and was an MLS All-Star.

The following year was Almiron’s best year at the time with a total of 13 goals and 11 assists. He played alongside Venezuelan Josef Martinez, who won the MVP in 2018 with the MLS season-highest goal-scoring record at the time with 31. He and Almiron led Atlanta to their first MLS Cup in just their second season.

Shortly after Newcastle United signed Miguel Almiron, he began his new journey in the Premier League. It has not been an easy first few years for him as he struggled to contribute to goals.

During his first full season, he made 35 starts in 36 appearances and scored four goals with two assists. The following year he dropped to 28 starts in 34 appearances with four goals and an assist.

Last season was one of his worst seasons in a long time, only starting in 19 matches in 30 appearances and recording just one goal. At this point, his career seemed to be taking a bad turn with a lack of goals. Even with his national team Paraguay, Miguel Almiron has not scored goals with just two in 27 appearances from 2016-2020.

He has also been used as a term for a “bad player” last season when Manchester City’s Jack Grealish said “There were two secrets one, Riyad (Mahrez), take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron.” Since this comment, Almiron has greatly improved his form and has been one of the Premier League’s best players.

He has a total of nine goals and has started in every game this season so far. Because of this, he has helped bring Newcastle up to third place in the league. It is hard to say if Grealish’s comment fueled Miguel Almiron to restart his career, though he holds no grudges over the comments.

In any case, the Paraguayan has improved his career immensely after adjusting to life in the Premier League. Still in his 20s, Almiron has been a pleasant and fun player to watch this season and a delight to Newcastle fans, who have seen their team finish in the bottom half of the table for the last four seasons.