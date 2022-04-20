How F.C Barcelona Femení are breaking Women Football Records

It may not be F.C Barcelona’s year this season, but their women’s team are dominating across Europe. With an active 39 game winning streak, F.C Barcelona Femení are breaking records in women’s football.

Barcelona Femení set a women’s football world record during their quarterfinals UCL match against Real Madrid earlier in the month. A total of 91.553 fans attended Camp Nou for the match, most attendance ever for a women’s football match. They beat Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregates to punch their semifinals ticket.

Their semifinal game against Wolfsburg is also sold out, which is projected to break the record from the quarterfinals.

Barcelona Femení are currently first in the Primera Division Femenina by 22 points over second placed Real Sociedad. They are undefeated in the league and have not lost a match since August. Their last lost came against Lyon during the Women’s International Cup semifinals.

This season Barcelona Femení are establishing themselves as the best female team in the world. They have been blowing out competitors during the season, defeating Sevilla 10-1, Atletico Madrid 7-0, and second place Real Sociedad 6-1.

F.C Barcelona head coach Xavi has given credit to the female team and recognizes their talent and accomplishments.

“For several years they have been showing us the way with how they play, how they compete, and the hunger they have despite winning everything last year.” said Xavi. “They are leading the way in the same way as the Dream Team did in their day or as Pep’s Barca side did later. They are an example of the men’s team.”

A team founded in 1988, they had almost no recognition before recent times. According to former vice president of the club Jordi Mestre, he said back in 2010 no one would ask him about the women’s team “Nobody knew and nobody spoke-no members, no board, no media-about the Womens’ team” said Mestre.

The team is led by Spainard captain Alexia Putellas, who is arguably the best female football player in the world. She has 25 goals this season while taking home the Ballon D’or Feminin for the 2021 season in January.

The team is also accompanied by Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala, who has 20 goals in the season, Dutch midfielder Lieke Martens who has 18 goals, and Spanish midfielder Jennifer Hermoso who has 18 goals on the season.