How Good Can Nathanial Hackett Be As Broncos Head Coach?

New quarterback head coach duo

Most of the Denver Broncos’ off-season attention has centered around Russell Wilson. Potentially just as big a move was acquiring former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett as their new head coach. This will be Hackett’s first ever NFL Head Coaching job, so he is largely unproven. He could be better than expected as a first time head coach. Hackett has a lot of traits that great, winning head coaches have, especially in today’s NFL.

The Next Great NFL Coach?

Coaches like Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay started off as offensive coaches in the NFL, and have used their offensive brilliance to become some of the best head coaches in the NFL. The Packer’s offense was ranked tenth overall last season, but any fan who followed the Packers knows just how effective and efficient their offense was, helping Aaron Rodgers win the MVP trophy. Rodgers raved about Hackett, and many thought he may reunite with him in Denver. While the Broncos didn’t get the great Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson isn’t too bad either.

He Will Have Help

Hackett is inheriting a pretty good roster for his first head coaching job. Aside from Wilson, Denver has a talented young crew on offense and defense. Despite them being fairly young, many of the players have been playing together for a couple of years together. This good roster will help their new head coach figure out his new role much easier, and he will be able to build trust and confidence with the team for next season and the seasons to come.

With Hackett as Denver’s new head coach, the sky’s the limit for this new Broncos team for the next few years.