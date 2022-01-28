How Important Is Desmond Bane To The Grizzlies?

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA this season, especially in the last month. Memphis has a 12-3 record in their last 15 games, including a league-best 11 straight wins. Unfortunately, after their streak ended, Memphis lost some key players due to health and safety protocols, including sharp-shooter Desmond Bane.

The Grizzlies selected Bane with the final first-round pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. Raising his scoring from 9.2 his rookie year to 17.7, Desmond Bane has now solidified himself as one of the league’s best shooting guards and a front runner for the Most Improved Player Award.

Bane has been instrumental to the Grizzlies’ success this season, scoring the second-most total points on the team behind Ja Morant while shooting 42% from three. However, since Bane’s absence, the Grizzlies have not been nearly as efficient.

Photo from USA TODAY Sports (USAToday.com/sports)

Memphis is just 1-2 since Bane entered health and safety protocols, including a deflating loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis shot 4-24 (16.7%) from three against Dallas and only scored 91 points. In four total games without Bane this season, the Grizzlies are shooting just 28.1% from three.

Not only this, but the Grizzlies defense has also taken a significant hit. Their defensive rating with Desmond Bane ranks ninth in the NBA at 108.5. Following Bane entering protocols, their defensive rating has gone up to 115.6, which would rank dead last amongst the NBA.

After Bane went out, Morant has continued to elevate his status amongst the league’s best, scoring 106 points over three games (35.3 points per game). Yet, the Grizzlies were lucky to squeak out one win against Denver thanks to Morant’s excellence.

Bane has now cleared league protocols and is set to suit up against the San Antonio Spurs. Hopefully, Bane’s presence will help rejuvenate Memphis back to their winning ways.