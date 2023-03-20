How To Fix The World Baseball Classic

After six years including a pandemic cancellation, the World Baseball Classic (WBC) has finally returned. So far, it’s been extremely popular, nearly doubling in viewership (1,010,999) compared to its previous appearance in 2017 (510,056). Like the FIFA World Cup, players from around the world represent their countries’ teams as they compete against each other for a championship. While it has been overwhelmingly entertaining, many baseball fans have pointed out the injury risks franchise players take when they choose to play for the WBC.

Notable players in the WBC include Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Paul Goldschmidt, Tim Anderson, Kyle Tucker, Salvador Perez, Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. Goldschmidt, in particular, previously mentioned that playing the WBC is “the best experience he has ever had.” The fact that these type of players are performing at full strength to compete for a WBC championship in the month of March is absolutely risky, considering the long 162-game MLB season is less than two weeks away.

The Case For Edwin Diaz

While injuries did occur in past WBC tournaments, this generally wasn’t a huge issue. However, this one in particular has been a crushing blow to many baseball fans. Currently, the highest paid reliever in the MLB is New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz. Diaz earned this five-year, $102 million deal after having an marvelous 2022 season. The Puerto Rican native appeared in 61 games and earned 32 saves while striking out a whopping 118 batters in 62 innings of work. Additionally, he sported a 1.31 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP.

Diaz “earned every penny of this contract” according to Ari Weiss of Call To The Pen. This was before he announced to play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic and suffered a torn patellar tendon on the mound during the celebration of beating Venezuela in the process. Diaz is expected to have surgery and will miss the entire 2023 season. This is a huge loss to the Mets, as they are expected to contend for the World Series. Losing Diaz surely hurts their chances.

Houston Loses It’s Mascot

What’s more frustrating is that just yesterday, Houston Astros’ very own Jose Altuve suffered a fracture in his right thumb after being hit by a pitch from USA pitcher and Colorado Rockies’ Daniel Bard. Altuve is going to have surgery and is expected to make his season debut in June, nearly halfway through the MLB season. The Astros second baseman is coming off a solid season where he batted .300 and slugged 28 HRs with a .932 OPS.

Let’s point out the fact that representing your country in an international tournament on live TV is often nerve-wracking for several players. This likely contributes to control issues and choking in the clutch.

In the case of Daniel Bard, he lost his control on his fastball during the entire inning. This led to a walk, single, hit by pitch (Altuve), wild pitch, walk, wild pitch, and a walk to finally take him off the mound. What was USA manager Mark DeRosa and pitching coach Andy Pettitte thinking? Leaving him in during a so-called “important game?” Do they have ANY sort of prior management experience? Ideally, it would have been optimal to take him out and replace him with another reliever. Prior to inserting Bard, USA led 5-2 in the middle innings and had a good chance to win.

Why Play For The WBC?

Before arguing that these significant injures could have happened any other occasion, such as Spring Training, I respectfully disagree. In Spring Training, there’s hardly a sliver of intensity compared to the WBC. Pro-pitchers aren’t experimenting with their pitches or throwing arbitrarily just to get warm during the WBC. They’re definitely throwing their best stuff.

For example, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers is recovering from suffering a forearm strain during a bullpen session on February 14th. There’s no cause for concern since he isn’t throwing as hard. As of March 15th it’s reported that he is rehabbing this injury and is feeling better, according to Denton Ramsey on Sports Illustrated.

Let’s say McCullers decided to play in the WBC and didn’t injure his forearm in February. Would he have a more significant injury to his forearm, given the circumstances?

This also goes for Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez reported to Spring Training reaggravating a sore hand that he dealt with last season. He definitely would have been primetime television if he joined the Cuban team.

These injuries are minor and definitely could’ve been far worse if the WBC was involved.

Spring Training Is Important This Season

Would you celebrate a narrow-biting win in Spring Training? Obviously not. There’s no doubt that both Edwin Diaz and Jose Altuve would be 100% healthy and ready to play at the start of the 2023 season had they not played in the tournament.

While there is a chance Diaz or Altuve could have suffered a long term injury during the regular season, it wouldn’t have been met with annoyed skepticism. Rather, fans would respond accordingly that “these things happen and they suck,” with hardly any legitimate reason to blame a prior event that occurred before the season started.

Aside from injuries, the WBC don’t include the new MLB rules. MLB position players and pitchers who participated in the WBC will likely need more time to adjust to these new regulations.

World Baseball Classic Pedigree?

It’s certainly an honor to play for the country you grew up in. But at what cost? These players make crucial impacts on their own MLB teams, the team that gives them millions and millions of dollars to be as healthy as possible and play well on the field.

The World Baseball Classic has only been around since 2006. Right now, a WBC championship isn’t on the same level of pedigree compared to the likes of the FIFA World Cup, or the Olympics. Winning a baseball championship for your country is certainly noble, but is it truly more important that a World Series Championship? Of course not.

I’m not here to boycott the WBC completely. As stated earlier, it’s been world class entertainment (pun intended). But consider the risk it has on players who make an immediate impact on their MLB teams. Not to mention the fact that they literally start the long 162-game season in less than two weeks.

How To Fix The WBC

Here are some solutions: Let’s move the World Baseball Classic to the Winter months of December or January. Any impactful player that suffers a significant injury during this time wouldn’t nearly hurt their MLB team compared to the middle of Spring Training. While this does bring them closer to the previous MLB postseason, moving it back a month or two saves any possible injury that isn’t necessarily season-ending.

Also, the World Baseball Classic includes players from all around the world. Consider reducing the amount of current MLB players on each team. This will not only create less of a risk for them, but also provide more team balance across the globe. The rest of the empty slots could go to players who previously played in the MLB and want to make a return, international players who haven’t played in the big leagues, or top prospects who are MLB ready to showcase their talent on the big screen.