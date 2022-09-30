Hurts Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was awarded as the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. Hurts has gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season leading the Eagles to a 3-0 record. In those three games, Hurts has thrown for 916 yards, leading all NFC quarterbacks, and has four passing touchdowns with only one interception. He also has a passer rating of 106.5, which only trails four quarterbacks, all from the AFC.

On the ground, Hurts has rushed 37 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Week in and week out Hurts has put on phenomenal performances. In the NFC no quarterback has looked as exceptional through three games as Jalen Hurts has. This award was expected to be given to Hurts after a great September run.

Only two other NFC quarterbacks threw for more touchdowns in September and they were the Commanders’ Carson Wentz and Vikings’ Kirk Cousins. And those two quarterbacks both lost to the Eagles. Hurts is also only behind one NFC running back for rushing touchdowns who is the Lions’ Jamaal Williams.

This was Jalen Hurts’ first Offensive Player of the Month award and it most likely will not be his last. If Hurts can keep up these kinds of performances, he can win MVP. He is having a season that every Philadelphia fan wanted from him and he is proving every week that he is the right guy to lead the Eagles.

“I just feel good coming into the building knowing I helped the team win,” Hurts said.

It’s visible that Hurts is humble after receiving this award. He knows this is an excellent individual award for himself but knows it’s all about the team. That’s the type of players teams love to have to lead their team. The future in Philadelphia looks bright with Hurts at the helm.