If Nets’ Free Agents Walk, These Four Could Save Them

Now that we’re only weeks away from the start of NBA free agency you can expect many moves to be made in a short amount of time since there’s such a short turnaround from last season to this one. One team that likely will be in this mix is the Brooklyn Nets, believe it or not.

Many look at the Nets as having a solid roster already for multiple reasons. Mainly because their dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have yet to play a game together, and still Brooklyn overachieved despite that.

The Nets finished the season 35-37, clinched the 7th seed in the East, including going 5-3 in the bubble with a severely depleted roster and an interim coach in Jacque Vaughn. Lastly, even in the losses last season, this Nets team fought hard each and every night. With that being said, why try to make any roster additions? Right?

Well not necessarily. Even though it’s unlikely, hypothetically speaking if Brooklyn were to lose all of their 2020 free agents, they’d lose Joe Harris, Garrett Temple, Chris Chiozza, Wilson Chandler and Tyler Johnson. That’s a lot of ball handling, perimeter shooting and defense.

So, if all of those guys would be signing elsewhere, who could they look for to replace them? Well here are a few guys that could fit well into the mix, just to name a few: Otto Porter Jr., Serge Ibaka, Evan Fournier or Rodney Hood.

Porter Jr. averaged 11.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG and 44.3% FG last season as a solid wing and can be used if the Nets want to play small ball and put KD at the PF position.

Ibaka averaged 15.4 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 51.2% FG last season as a battle-tested champion for the Raptors. The Nets could use him as a traditional stretch PF to start down low with Jarrett Allen.

Evan Fournier averaged 18.5 PPG (career-high) and 46.7% FG (career-high) last season for the Orlando Magic, and is getting better defensively. He would be a solid backcourt option with Irving.

Hood averaged 11.0 PPG, 50.6% FG (career-high) and 49.3% 3FG (career-high) for the Portland Trailblazers before he went down last season with a torn Achilles. He started in all 21 games he played in for them. He’s a proven sharp shooter and a decent defender the Nets also could use if they play small with KD at the PF position.

Whether the Nets will be able to pull this off is to be determined but certainly increases their chances of success.