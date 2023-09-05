Fans Are Invited To Special Celebration With Autograph Opportunities, Photo-Ops and Q&A With The Stars of IMPACT Wrestling



To help celebrate the 1,000th episode of Impact!, fans are invited to make a full day out of the milestone at the “IMPACT 1,000 Fan Celebration” on Saturday, September 9, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y., from 11am – 3pm.



The celebration will feature meet & greet opportunities for autographs and photo-ops, Q&A sessions and exclusive IMPACT Wrestling merchandise and collectibles.



Fans also will have the chance to have their photo taken with an official IMPACT Wrestling championship belt.



Admission to the “IMPACT 1,000 Fan Celebration” is free with a ticket to the Saturday, Sept. 9 show.



The full schedule of talent appearing at the IMPACT 1,000 Fan Celebration will be announced in the coming weeks, but, IMPACT Wrestling confirmed the following stars from the company’s past will appear at the IMPACT 1,000 Fan Celebration:



The Beautiful People , Velvet Sky and Angelina Love

, Velvet Sky and Angelina Love Team 3D , Bully Ray and Brother Devon

, Bully Ray and Brother Devon Awesome Kong

ODB

D’Lo Brown

Tommy Dreamer



The IMPACT Fan Celebration also will feature appearances by select members of the current IMPACT roster, such as:



Alex Shelley , the reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion;

, the reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion; Deonna Purrazzo , three-time former Knockouts World Champion;

, three-time former Knockouts World Champion; Josh Alexander , the longest-reigning IMPACT World Champion in company history.

, the longest-reigning IMPACT World Champion in company history. Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan, among others.



Additional names of guests for the IMPACT Fan Celebration, both current and former IMPACT stars, will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the appearance times, fees, etc.



IMPACT Wrestling also confirmed a special Live Q&A session with Dave LaGreca, the host of Busted Open on SiriusXM, will wrap up the IMPACT Fan Celebration.



“We’re so excited to hit the 1,000-episode milestone and there’s no better way to say thank-you to our amazing fans than with the IMPACT 1,000 Fan Celebration with stars from the company’s past, present and future,” said IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D’Amore.



For more information about the IMPACT 1,000 Fan Celebration, go to impactwrestling.com.