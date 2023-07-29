IMPACT Wrestling Announces Multi-City UK Invasion Tour For October 2023

After the successful Down Under Tour in Australia, IMPACT Wresting will head back overseas this October for the UK Invasion Tour! These will be IMPACT’s first major British shows in almost eight years and will feature exclusive championship matches.



IMPACT today confirmed the following events:



Thursday, October 26 at O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts



Friday, October 27 at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts



Saturday, October 28 at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: Show Starts



“We are all so excited to come back to the UK with these action-packed shows,” said IMPACT Wrestling president Scott D’Amore. “The British fans have always been among our most loyal and passionate supporters and have been yearning for IMPACT’s return for many years now. What makes this tour even more special is that there are many stars on the IMPACT roster who these wonderful fans will now have the chance to see live and in-person for the first time ever.”



Tickets for all three UK shows go on-sale Friday, August 4 at impactwrestling.com. Ticket prices start at just £35.



The 2023 UK Invasion Tour will feature IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley plus Moose, Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo, Kazarian, Brian Myers, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) and hometown hero Joe Hendry, among many others.



IMPACT officials have confirmed the tour will also feature the IMPACT return of Scottish wrestling hero and star of hit TV shows Scot Squad and Two Doors Down – Grado.



IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim and hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer will also make special appearances each night of the UK Invasion Tour.



The last IMPACT UK Tour took place in January 2016 and featured Gail Kim, Rosemary, Eric Young and Mark Andrews. IMPACT stars including Moose also wrestled in Manchester in 2018.



Coventry is a historic city for IMPACT as some of the company’s first ever British shows took place there back in 2008. Scotland, the home of both Grado and Joe Hendry, also holds a special place in IMPACT history as its first ever live UK TV show was broadcast from Glasgow in 2014.



The UK Invasion Tour follows the June announcement that IMPACT Wrestling’s flagship weekly show, IMPACT!, is available on Sky UK via DAZN’s linear TV channel, DAZN 1 HD.



IMPACT! is televised on Friday evenings at 23:00 UK time on DAZN 1 HD, channel 429 (check weekly listings), as well as being available on the DAZN and IMPACT Plus streaming services and IMPACT Insiders YouTube Channel.



For more details, go to: impactwrestling.com