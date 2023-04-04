Is It Time to Panic for the Colorado Rapids?

A number of key acquisitions during the 2023 offseason presented a keen sense of renewal for the Colorado Rapids. Following their pedestrian 2022 campaign in which they finished 10th in the Western Conference, a mere four points back of the seventh and final playoff spot, the Rapids’ front office sought to bolster the squad with high potential players to provide a much needed spark that had been missing since finishing top the Western Conference in 2021. It’s safe to say that the ensuing results have been disastrous since MLS kicked off its 28th season four weeks ago. Colorado currently sits bottom of the West with the worst overall record in the MLS, having accrued only three points from an available 18. Compounding this horrendous record is the fact that the Rapids have failed to win any of their three home matches.

English midfielder Jack Price, the current captain and longtime anchor of the Rapids midfield, has now been ruled out for the rest of the season after he suffered a catastrophic Achilles tendon rupture. Achilles injuries are among the hardest to come back from in professional sports, and at age 30, one wonders what the future holds for the Rapids captain. Jack Price is the most important player of this iteration of the Colorado Rapids, and the stats are painfully reflective of this. When Price was on the pitch in 2022, the Rapids averaged 1.47 points per game, a mark that would have seen them easily qualify for the postseason. However, Price was only available in 17 of the 34 regular season matches, and the Rapids were abysmal in his absence, picking up only 0.93 points per game, a total that would only be rivaled by D.C. United, the worst team in 2022.

There is a glimmer of hope, however, as the front office was proactive in strengthening the midfield during the offseason. Although the original plan was to deploy him as a box to box player, Irish midfielder Connor Ronan could potentially step into the holding position that Price occupied. Playing the former Wolves product in a deeper role could potentially give Brazilian Max Alves a chance to shine alongside Cole Bassett. Ralph Priso is the more intriguing option, given that the former Toronto FC man is only 20 years old and has been touted as a potential star for some time now. Regardless of which direction head coach Robin Fraser opts to go in, the options at his disposal are abundant for Colorado, yet they have yet to get a result to show for it.

New signing Andreas Maxsö, a Danish center back brought in from Brøndby to shore up a defense that allowed 57 goals in 34 games in 2022, has played every single minute of the current campaign, yet nothing has changed as the Rapids have already conceded eight goals, good for 3rd worst in the West. Colorado might have conceded many more if not for goalkeeper William Yarbrough’s stellar start to the season. The 34-year-old is averaging an impressive 3.57 saves per match, exemplified by an improbable clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against Sporting Kansas City. Yarbrough made 11 saves, becoming the first player in club history to do so and keep a clean sheet.

One positive has been rookie forward Darren Yapi, as his energetic movement and ability to be a threat in behind has brought a sense of encouragement that he could soon be the answer to Colorado’s attacking woes. Yapi has been wildly unlucky to not have a goal to his name. The Rapids Academy product almost enjoyed a dream debut, hitting the crossbar just minutes in against the Seattle Sounders and he was the victim of a highly controversial offsides call against Sporting Kansas City.

Although Colorado’s latest match ended in yet another draw, it was against the defending MLS champions LAFC. The side from Los Angeles, boasting top level attacking talent such as Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga, failed to breach Yarbrough’s goal yet again. Colorado has several aerial threats on set pieces, and although they failed to convert numerous chances against LAFC, it’s a weapon that Robin Fraser can take advantage of going forward. It may seem like the club is capitulating, with no wins to show for in six matches, yet the Rapids have been fairly competitive to start the season. If the defensive line is able to produce some level of consistency, the goals will follow, and the Colorado Rapids can begin to challenge for a postseason berth.