Is the Buccaneer’s Defense Underrated?

Looking at this Bucs roster the obvious players like Brady, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin, are the players everyone is talking about. Even though it doesn’t have the talent from last year, this offense is going to be the work horse for this team, right? Wrong. The Bucs are sitting on a top five, possibly even top three defense heading into the 2022 season.
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 4 hours ago
Change is coming to the Atlanta Falcons
In what appears to be a rebuilding year for head coach Arthur Smith and...
-
Features/ 4 hours ago
New York Rangers 2022 Draft Recap
The 2022 NHL entry draft was an eventful one for the New York Rangers...
-
New York Rangers/ 4 hours ago
Georgiev Moves to the Avalanche
On Thursday, it was revealed the Rangers backup goaltender Alexander Georgiev would be stepping...
-
NFL/ 4 hours ago
Sandra Douglass Morgan Hired as Raiders Team President
On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders made history by hiring Sandra Douglass Morgan. She...