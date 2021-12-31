Isaiah Thomas Signs With The Dallas Mavericks

After a brief stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, free-agent guard Isaiah Thomas has signed a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Thomas played four games with Los Angeles this season, averaging 9.3 points on just 30.8% shooting. Thomas led the Lakers in points in his first of those four games, scoring 19 points in just 22 minutes off the bench. The Lakers decided not to extend his contract after his ten days were up.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Boban Marjonovic and Brandon Knight are the latest Mavericks to be out due to health and safety protocols, bringing the total to nine Mavericks on the season. Isaiah Thomas will be a nice scoring boost off the bench after the loss of Trey Burke and now Brandon Knight from COVID-19.

In his 11 seasons, Thomas has averaged 18.0 points and 4.9 assists. He made two NBA All-Star appearances and was named 2016-17 All-NBA second team. However, since Isaiah’s departure from Boston in 2017, he has only played 91 games.

Thomas has played six teams in the last five seasons, struggling to find a fit since he was traded from Boston with little opportunity. Since five Mavericks are still out with COVID-19, Thomas should see some playing time for Dallas during tenure with the team.