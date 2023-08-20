Isiah Hodgins Talks Camp, Shepard, Expectations and More!

Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page recently sat down with Giants Wide Receiver Isiah Hodgins after the teams 21-19 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Hodgins spoke about the competition in the Giants Wide Receiver room, his expectations for himself as well as the team, advice from Sterling Shepard and more.
Featured Articles
-
Features/ 4 hours ago
Bills Position Preview: Runningbacks
Perhaps one of the most scrutinized positions in the NFL is now the running-back...
-
Features/ 4 hours ago
What is the Best Madden Game?
With the release of Electronic Arts’ Madden 24, our writers compiled their thought on...
-
Motorsports/ 12 hours ago
Michael McDowell Kisses the Bricks at Indy
Indianapolis. The speedway capital of the world. If there is one place that a...
-
Uncategorized/ 14 hours ago
Paris Campbell Discusses New Turf at Metlife, Sterling Shepard, Crowded WR Room and More
Randy Zellea of Back Sports Page spoke with Giants Wide Receiver Paris Campbell after...