It is Very Possible that Tribe Fans Saw the Last of Francisco Lindor in a Tribe Uniform Last Night, Along with Others

In a season that was weird to begin with, last night the Indians went up 4-1 early only to end up losing 10-9 to the Yankees, effectively ending the Tribe careers of many key players. When the Tribe went up early yesterday, 4-1, there was hope and belief in all the fans that they could take game two, and anything can happen in game three. However, the team that everyone hates, especially Tribe fans, came back rather easily and finished off the Indians in the top of the tenth with a DJ LeMathieu single that put the hated Yankees up 10-9, and Tribe fans knew it was over. One run late in the game with that offense? Yeah, that wasn’t going to happen. Aroldis Chapman shut down the Indians in the bottom of the tenth, ending the Tribe’s season. Not only could the Indians trade Lindor, but this may be the last time fan’s in Cleveland ever see Hernandez, Santana, Hand, Leon, Perez, and DeShields in and Indians uniform. You may ask, where does the Tribe go from here, well folks, it’s not going to be pretty.

Obviously Lindor is the big name the Indians could move this off-season. It could possibly be beneficial to move him this off-season rather than at the trade deadline next year, as the return would be much better if he was traded this off-season. There have been some rumors following Lindor around since the end of the 2019 season. However, two teams have stayed in the news about the possibility of bagging Lindor. One is obviously the Dodgers, as they are willing to part ways with a lot of young talent, to acquire players that can help out now. Expect the Lindor to Los Angeles rumors to really pick up if the Dodgers don’t win the World Series this Fall. If that did happen, the Dodgers would be in a sort-of a panic mode. They traded for superstar Mookie Betts last off-season, and if he can’t make the difference this year, look for the Dodgers to go all in on Lindor, even if they have to pay another max player.

The other team that has been in on the Lindor rumors, is none other than the Boston Red Sox. By trading away Betts, the Red Sox opened up a max slot where Lindor could really fit. All along Lindor has said he wants to be the shortstop of the Cleveland Indians. Based on the Indians track record, it is unlikely they will budge on paying Lindor the $300 million contract he absolutely deserves.

The Tribe’s future may rest on the back of Francisco Lindor. He really does like Cleveland and loves playing here, so he might take a home-town discount, but that is unlikely. If the Tribe don’t have Lindor inked to a new deal this off-season, the best move would be to trade him in the off-season. The Indians would benefit from trading him early by getting more high-end young players. If they wait until the deadline next year, the compensation for Lindor will not be nearly as high as it will be this off-season. Teams will just decide to wait it out and sign him next off-season rather than giving up some pieces to get the all-star shortstop.

If Lindor isn’t signed and they start next baseball season, it would be expected the Tribe upper management to keep some guys around rather than gut the whole team for a rebuild. They would probably look to keep Deshields, Santana, and Hernandez, just to keep the team competitive. However, on the other hand, if Lindor is already gone by the start of next season, look for management to let go of Santana, Deshields, Hernandez, Hand, Oliver Perez, and Leon. The team will play young guys and hope to rebuild the same way the White Sox did two-three years ago.

As a fan, this will be devastating. Lindor is beloved throughout the city. He is always smiling, producing, and being a great teammate. In the grand scheme of things, this is a horrible look for Indians ownership. The Indians have had really one superstar since the days of Manny Ramierez, Albert Belle, Omar Vizquel, and now acting head coach Sandy Alomar Jr. The one star has been Lindor and he has been wonderful for the city of Cleveland. LeBron, the guy born in Akron, 30 minutes from Cleveland, didn’t want to stay here, and no superstars really decide to sign on to a team in Cleveland. It is what it is. Lindor will never be forgotten around this city. He always kept quiet and kept his personal life away from the media. In the end of this all, in many Cleveland fans hearts Lindor will always be an Indian, and in a perfect world, that is the way it should be.

*Since the Indians will probably lose Lindor, watch out for some of the young guys. One name to remember is Nolan Jones, third baseman who has the potential to be as good as a guy like Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado. However, in the end it is very important to let the young player grow, and not fast-track him to the majors, because, let’s be real, if the Tribe lose Lindor, they will be rebuilding for at least five-six years. Tough to swallow.

Nolan Jones: Tribe Top Prospect

Follow Me on Twitter: @BrownlojCLE

UPDATE: While speaking to reporters last night, they asked Lindor about the possibility of last night being his last game in a Tribe Uniform. “It makes sense. It is what it is. It’s the reputation the organization has. It is what it is. I can’t control the future. I can’t control the moves the organization makes.”

Yeah folks, Lindor will not be putting on a Tribe jersey or ball-cap for the rest of his career. Wow.