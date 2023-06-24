Jared Cannonier: Aging Like Wine

More than a few fans were surprised by the outcome of the Jared Cannonier v Marvin Vettori match up last Saturday. Cannonier showed many younger fans that quality training, dedication, (and maybe just some really good genetics), can keep a fighter in the game as a genuine contender, for a very long time. The Killa Gorilla brought it!

Jared Cannonier’s first title shot against Israel Adesanya was undoubtedly a pivotal moment in his career. When the fight did not go his way, many doubted whether he could earn another title shot. Cannonier lost a relatively one-sided fight, and the division was not short of younger contenders. Yet he has shown his staying power as an elite MMA fighter. He really does seem to be aging like a fine wine.

Cannonier bounced back with an important win over Sean Strickland in late 2022. Even so, the decision was razor-thin and many felt that Strickland deserved the nod. Most people had Cannonier as an underdog against Marvin Vettori. Vettori was another high volume fighter with a notoriously durable chin. Moreover, the 29-year old Vettori seemingly had a much higher ceiling than the aging Cannonier.

Jared delivered a stunning performance to silence the critics. After Vettori rocked him early, Cannonier came dangerously close to finishing Marvin on multiple occasions. Jared mixed in offensive wrestling, a new wrinkle to his game. Both fighters fought tooth and nail for the full twenty-five minutes. Cannonier never slowed down and seemed to gain momentum as the fight went longer.

Image – Tapology

The win firmly reintroduces Cannonier into the title picture. Although the winner between Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis will get the next shot, Jared cannot be far behind. At 39 years old, Jared looks sharper and more dangerous than ever. That said, time is nevertheless running out for him. He may lack Adesanya’s technical ability, but he will need the aggression from this fight to stand any chance in a rematch. It’s now or never for “The Killa’ Gorilla”