Jason Brownlee and His Buddy: Aaron Rodgers And His Enemy

Big Sexyy Red Fans

During practice the song “SkeeYee” by Sexyy Red came on and the Jets were hyped. Guys like D.J. Reed, Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jason Brownlee were getting hyped to the song dancing and singing. There were a few other players on the team getting in on the fun and head coach Robert Saleh was even pumped. However, one player on the team mistaken Sexyy Red for Ice Spice.

Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson Friendship

Brownlee and Xavier Gipson have a special friendship. They are both wide receivers and met when they played in a NFLPA game.

The two both joined the New York Jets and are friends fighting for roster spots. However, they are not necessarily competing against each other as Gipson will have a more prominent role on special teams. They also have different skillsets as Brownlee has solid hands and is a great catcher as he has shown throughout camp. On the opposite end, Gipson has game-changing speed and is dangerous in the open field.

The two are competitive as they were talking trash to each other in a friendly way and even made a bet during their ping pong game. Randall Cobb is a big fan of Gipson’s and in matter of fact Cobb has always had a special love and appreciation for the underdogs as they always have more to prove.

Jerome Kapp’s Big Moment

Undrafted wide receiver Jerome Kapp is a man of many talents. Being undrafted and at a Division II school in Kutztown University, he had a lot to prove and worked his tail off to get to where he was.

In the rookie show, Kapp displayed his singing talents by doing an impression of one of the best rappers of all-time in Eminem. Eminem sharing the video of Kapp’s impression and posting it on X. Another talent he possesses is his ability to juggle.

Kapp was very committed as he came in late and worked his tail off trying to learn the playbook. He would always be one of the first people in the facility and one of the last ones to leave. Unfortunately, that was not enough as he did not make the 53-man roster.

Jets Sopranos Entrance

During the last episode of Hard Knocks, the Jets had their own rendition of the hit show The Sopranos. James Gandolfini who was a star of the show was a diehard Jets fan so he would have appreciated the tribute.

Randall Cobb Causes Injury

In a preseason game with the Jets and their cross-town rival New York Giants, Cobb had an blindside block towards Giants safety Bobby McCain. McCain left the game concussed. Cobb will most likely be fined for the incident.

Aaron Rodgers Beef

Aaron Rodgers showed signs of disrespect a few times towards the Giants during the preseason game. After the blindside block, Rodgers was laughing towards Cobb and saying that he threw away all of his training camp money. Giants linebacker Jihad Ward felt disrespected towards Rodgers comments and was sticking up for his teammate.

This caused Rodgers and Ward to get into it a few times. However, each time they were separated by referees or other teammates before it became physical. Rodgers even called MetLife Stadium where both teams play their home games “JetLife”. It will be interesting to see what happens when these two square off in the regular season October 29.

Sauce Hold Gardner

In one of the more interesting battles during that game was one of the best cornerbacks in football in Sauce Gardner going up against Giants rookie sensation and third-round pick Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt despite not having a reception due to a poor throw from backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and not being targeted cooked Gardner.

Both plays Hyatt showed off his blazing speed and got past him with Gardner holding his jersey both times. Gardner even on one play grabbed the jersey of another Giants wide receiver in Sterling Shepard.

Tanzel Smart & Tough

Tanzel Smart was featured a few times throughout the episode. One of them being for his cooking abilities as he had some of the defensive line over. He is just as good of a cooker as he is a football player.

Fighting for a roster spot, it was imperative he balled out in what would be his last chance. He was doing well before suffering a shoulder injury. He realized he had to play no matter what and did on pretty much one functioning shoulder. However, despite his toughness he was eventually cut by the Jets.

Stay Tuned for Episode 5

Episode 5 of Hard Knocks will be out on Tuesday at 10 pm EST only on Max. This will be the last episode of the season.

