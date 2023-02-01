Above: In this photo, Miami Marlins watches to see where his batted ball lands. Chisholm is the first Marlin to appear on an American cover of the Show games. A former Marlin, Wei-Yin Chen, was on the Taiwanese version in 2016 and 2017. An avid video gamer and Bahamas native, Chisholm notes that gracing a video game cover is a childhood dream come true. Photo Credit – San Diego Studios.

Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm will be on the cover of this year’s iteration of the popular video game MLB The Show.

It’s time to Jazz Up MLB 23 the Show. Sony Entertainment announced on Monday that Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm will be the cover athlete for the newest edition of the game. The 24-year-old native of the Bahamas is full of excitement to receive this year’s honor. “It’s something I always dreamed of from when I was a kid,” Chisholm noted on the MLB YouTube live stream Monday. “I never thought it would become a reality as quick as it has.”

And, as USA Today notes here, Chisholm is an active player of The Show. Now he gets a chance to live the reality of being a cover guy.

MLB The Show 23 has a release date of March 28, two days before Opening Day. And, also of note, the game will be available on all platforms.

Prior to the announcement, Chisholm is moving from second base to center field in a busy Miami offseason.

Chisholm joins a group of elite MLB stars to be on the cover of the Sony San Diego Studios game. Shohei Ohtani for 2022, Javier Baez in 2020, and David Ortiz in 2006, are just a few of the many names. Ohtani certainly lived up to the billing last season.

Final Thoughts

So, as the players prepare for another exciting installment in the MLB the Show series, another player will join the ranks of elite cover athletes.

And for Jazz Chisholm, 2023 will be his opportunity to jazz up The Show. Only time will tell if the honor will lead to success on a real field.