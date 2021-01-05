Alright, it’s finally that time of year where we start looking at the 2021 NFL Draft. With only one game remaining in the college football season, and until the combine, most prospects will stay where they are barring a coaching change, injury, or any other incident. Trevor Lawrence has been the number one overall prospect since he started playing as a freshman for Clemson. With the Jaguars owning the first pick, you would expect them to take Lawrence. With the possibility that Urban Meyer will be coaching the Jaguars next year, I don’t see any way the Jags don’t take Lawrence. Let’s see what other players have moved up some draft boards and who has slipped.

*The draft order is the official draft order on January 5th!

Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – This is really a no-brainer. Minshew isn’t the guy in Jacksonville, so how could they not take the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck? Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU – The Jets are the Jets. It would make the most sense for them to trade down out of the top five if they get a good offer. Many teams covet Wilson over Justin Fields, I do not. However, with no real direction for the future, without a head coach at the moment, Wilson seems like the easy choice over Fields. Although, when the new coach comes in, he might want his guy, but we will wait and see. Miami Dolphins: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State – With Miami in the top three by way of Houston’s pick, they could really go in any direction. Personally I don’t think Tua’s the guy, but the Dolphins could choose Sewell or Chase to help him out. But Miami barely missed the playoffs, so they are in win now mode. I think Brian Flores goes with Fields here and they try and trade Tua before the draft. Atlanta Falcons: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU – This one is really a toss up. The Falcons would love to get a quarterback for the future who can throw to guys like Gurley and Ridley. However, it’s too early for Lance, so the Falcons take the next Julio Jones. At least they hope so. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon – This would be a dream scenario for the Bengals. They got their man at quarterback, Joe Burrow, now use that fifth pick to protect him. Either way I think the Bengals will take an offensive lineman with their first pick. If Sewell is off the board, then I think the Bengals trade back, as teams will want to move up to get Trey Lance. Philadelphia Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama – The Eagles haven’t had a good wide receiver since probably DeSean Jackson. The Eagles could go in any direction here, but Smith went off in there building in the SEC championship right in front of them, so I think they take him here, and wait to see who is going to play quarterback. Detroit Lions: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama – The Lions drafted Jeffrey Okudah last year, who struggled this year in his rookie season. However, Okudah has a high ceiling and could get better by pairing up with another top corner. Carolina Panthers: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State – Luke Kuechly was huge for the Panthers when they were winning, and Parsons is the best middle linebacker prospect since him, so the Panthers take the best man available. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State – I don’t get the hype behind this guy. He’s not that big, and in his one showcase game this year, he was just okay. However he may have the highest ceiling of any quarterback in the class. Elway moves on from Drew Lock. Dallas Cowboys: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida – Hopefully Dak recovers fully by next year, so the Cowboys will need to find a way to get him some guys to throw to. Pitts is too big for defensive backs, and too fast for linebackers. New York Giants: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech – Daniel Jones had flashes of good football this year. With the Giants being out of the top ten, they draft Darrisaw, who should help keep Jones protected for years to come. San Francisco 49ers: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (FL) – Kyle Shanahan loves drafting big and fast defensive lineman. He will probably lose his defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, this off-season, so he adds to a defensive line, that when healthy, has Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead. Los Angeles Chargers: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama – With a decent line around him, and his ability to move in the pocket, Justin Herbert just needs some more targets and the Chargers can just be an air raid team. The Chargers take a chance on Waddle, who in my opinion, has the second-highest ceiling of any receiver in the draft. Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC – Vera-Tucker fills some holes on the offensive line, and can run block at an elite level to help out Dalvin Cook. New England Patriots: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech – Farley opted out of his senior season so he’s fresh and ready to go. Stephon Gilmore is getting old, so why not pair up Farley and Gilmore? In all reality I would be shocked if Belichick doesn’t trade back here. Arizona Cardinals: JayCee Horn, CB, South Carolina – Patrick Peterson is getting older by the day, and it looks like DeAndre Hopkins isn’t slowing down, so they take a chance and draft Horn from South Carolina. He’s raw but has an incredibly high ceiling. Las Vegas Raiders: Kwity Paye, DL, Michigan – The Raiders pass rush in 2020 was non-existent. So they take the best defensive lineman on the board. Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, EDGE, Notre Dame: After snagging Justin Fields with the third pick, the Dolphins get their edge rusher of the future. Washinton Football Team: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State – The Football Team has done a great job building a top notch defensive line. Now it’s time to add to the secondary. This is a bit of a reach, but other than Wade, Farley, and Surtain II, there isn’t another corner prospect with a high ceiling like Wade. Chicago Bears: Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State – Davis had a great game against Clemson, and with the Bears probably bringing back Mitch Trubisky next year, they need to give him time to throw. Jacksonville Jaguars: Terrence Marshall Jr., WR, LSU – After taking Lawrence number one, why not get him a target with about the highest ceiling in the NFL Draft? Indianapolis Colts: Joseph Assai, LB, Texas – This is a perfect fit. General Manager Chris Ballard has a great football mind, and with Justin Houston needeing to be replaced soon, the best choice here is Ossai. Cleveland Browns: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa – The Browns linebacking crew has been a disaster all year. Collins continues to rise up draft boards because of his athleticism, and ability to play in the box. Tennesee Titans: Jaelan Phillips, DL, Miami – Vrabel continues to try and build a great defense. Tampa Bay Bucs: Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn Stae – The Bucs are loaded with talent. They could take a chance on a quarterback here because of the Brady situation, so they take Oweh to add a strong presence to the line of scrimmage. Baltimore Ravens: Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma – When you have a backfield like Lamar Jackson, J.K Dobbins, and Mark Ingram, you keep them alive in any way possible. New York Jets: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State – Will the Jets stick with Darnold, or take Wilson like I suggested? Either Way, Olave isn’t sexy, but he get’s the job done. Pittsburgh Steelers: Josh Myers, OL, OSU – Pouncey is getting old, so the Steelers take Myers here to fill in when he’s gone. New Orleans Saints: Derrion Kendrick, CB, Clemson: The Saints go with the best defensive back on the board. Buffalo Bills: Dylan Moses, ILB, Alabama: Just like Josh Allen is on offense, the defense needs a leader, so they take Moses from Bama. Green Bay Packers: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri – Pairing Bolton and a Z’Darius Smith is a dream to Packers fans. Kansis City Chiefs: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida: Chiefs get more speed on the edges.

Well there it is, my first mock draft for Back Sports Page! I will be doing five mock drafts: this one, after the super bowl, before and after the combine, and my final one on the week of draft. Feel free to comment or state an opinion, all interaction is good interaction!

