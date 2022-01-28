Jerami Grant in Trade Talks with Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been in discussions of potential landing spots for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

Grant is one of the NBA’s premier wing defenders and is in the midst of another strong year, averaging 20.1 PPG, 4.8 TRB with 1.1 STL and 1.1 BLK per game.

Despite his shooting percentages taking a fall from previous years, Grant’s overall impact on the game is nothing short of all-star caliber and presents a strong upside for any roster in the league.

The Mavericks have been one of the league’s best in terms of defensive rating, but have seen their fair share of struggles on the offensive side of the ball recently.

They currently hold a 28-21 record standing at 5th in the west, two games behind the Utah Jazz. While Dallas has the potential to be serious playoff competitors, they are still a few pieces away from being considered as legitimate championship contenders.

Jerami Grant not only presents a chance for Dallas to bolster their defensive dominance but also adds another component to their offensive approach.

It is reported that the Pistons “admire” the game of Jalen Brunson and would like a package consisting of him, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a first-round pick in exchange for Grant.

This may be a tall asking price for Dallas, as Brunson and Finney-Smith are both having career years. Brunson is posting averages of 15.7 PPG and 5.5 AST shooting 49.8% from the field. Finney-Smith is averaging 10.2 PPG and shooting a career-high 36.4% from three as Dallas’ best wing defender.

Both of their contracts will be expiring this summer and the tandem will be paid a combined $5.5 million from the Mavericks before becoming unrestricted free agents.

Photo Retrieved via Sports Illustrated (www.sportsillustrated.com)

Grant is currently in the second year of his three-year $60.7 million contract with the Pistons, meaning Dallas would have one more year with the forward before having to re-sign him.

The Pistons’ asking price combined with Grant’s large contract may be too much for the Mavericks’ liking, yet a move such as this could be exactly what the roster needs.

The NBA trade deadline is February 10th, giving the Mavericks time to null things over before potentially pulling the trigger on the trade.