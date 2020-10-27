Connect with us

In the Business

Jessica Mendoza is Breaking Barriers Again

Jessica Mendoza is the first woman to serve as a national World Series game analyst on any platform. This is not the first time the ESPN commentator has made history. Mendoza also was the first woman to commentate on nationally televised regular season games.   

“I’ve always prioritized my growth, and these new opportunities will allow me to expand my broadcasting career while challenging me at the same time. From calling MLB games on television and radio, to extensive studio work and features,” said Mendoza. “I’m excited about everything that lies ahead.”

Mendoza explains her impact is not just direct to young women, but older men. She admits there were men who did not care for her speaking sports on the radio, solely because she is a woman. However, the daughters of the men were cheerful to hear a woman speaking about sports, which changed many perspectives. 

The Olympic gold winner has definitely felt the pressure to be flawless for this World Series. Mendoza states there is “zero room for error”. She never wants the “door to be shut” on women in sports. 

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

Giants Trade Markus Golden To Cardinals

Tracy Graven

Thanks for Playing, Miami … Game Over … on to Baseball?

Ryan Truland

Idols Become Rivals at UFC on ESPN+ 39

Adam Cohen

Exit Velo #52: Rays vs. Dodgers: Who will win the 2020 World Series?

Eric Webb

What the Nearby NBA Start Date Could Mean

More in In the Business