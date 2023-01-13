Jets Part Ways with Mike LaFleur

New York Jets Fire Mike LaFleur

Earlier this week, the New York Jets mutually parted ways their offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. He just finished his second year with the New York Jets.

Family Connection

LaFleur’s brother, Matt LaFleur is the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. When the Jets and the Packers squared off this year in the battle of the siblings, Mike LaFleur’s Jets won the game by a score of 27-10.

LaFleur’s Path to Coaching

His first job in the NFL was as an offensive coaching intern for the Cleveland Browns in 2014. He then became an offensive assistant coach for the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons. After then spending four seasons as the passing game coordinator, he got his big break as he was the offensive coordinator for the Jets for two seasons.

LaFleur Should Not Have Been Left

LaFleur should not have left as he was not the reason, the Jets season collapsed by losing their last six games. Their offense had numerous injuries to the offensive line including potential star left tackle Mekhi Becton who never played this season. They also lost first rookie running back Breece Hall. He was an early favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year before tearing his ACL. Keep in mind, the Jets also used four quarterbacks and not getting great play from either in Mike White, Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, and Chris Streveler.

Team Hot Start

The Jets started off the season 7-4 which at the time, they held a playoff spot. They had the opportunity to finally end their playoff drought since 2012.

Frank Reich

Frank Reich is a very interesting candidate to be the next offensive coordinator for the Jets. Reich was not the best head coach as he was fired in his fifth season with the Indianapolis Colts after going 40-33-1. However, his best work was when he was the offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2017. In 2017, his offense averaged 31.3 points per game in the playoffs with backup quarterback Nick Foles to help deliver the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Andrew Luck and Carson Wentz both played the best football of their careers under Reich. Reich also has a connection to the Jets as he worked with general manager Joe Douglas while with the Eagles.

Greg Olson

No, not the former Carolina Panthers tight end as that is Greg Olsen. Greg Olson has spent 14 seasons as an offensive coordinator, most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2018-2021. He played a part in Derek Carr’s best seasons of his career and the Jets are rumored to sign Carr in free agency. Olson also has connections with the Jets as he worked with head coach Robert Saleh and tight ends coach Ron Middleton with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson is another interesting candidate. He is currently in his first NFL job as quarterbacks coach with the Philadelphia Eagles and he has one a great job. Jalen Hurts looks like an MVP candidate. Prior to the Eagles, he was a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the University of Florida in 2020. That year, his Gators squad averaged 40 points per game and helped quarterback Kyle Trask breakout and become a second round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kliff Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury might easily be one of the best candidates on this list. He was recently fired by the Arizona Cardinals as a head coach however, he should not have been fired. The Cardinals dealt with a lot of injuries including star quarterback Kyler Murray and were without star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins for the first six games due to a PED suspension. At the collegiate level, Kingsbury has worked with and developed Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, Davis Webb, and Patrick Mahomes. He also developed Kyler Murray at the NFL level. Kingsbury is a brilliant offensive-minded coach who can do wonders for this team with the offensive talent they have. He used to play for the Jets in 2005 where he played in his lone regular season appearance.

Joe Brady

Joe Brady is another interesting candidate, however this one might be the riskiest. He is currently the quarterbacks coach of the Buffalo Bills. However, he is known for being the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach of the very stacked LSU national championship team in 2019. Joe Burrow threw for 50 touchdowns and had stars in both college and the NFL in Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. The only risk is he is only 33 and between 2020-2021, he was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.