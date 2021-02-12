JJ Watt Should Consider the Los Angeles Chargers

The Houston Texans and defensive end JJ Watt have agreed to part ways early Friday morning. Watt who was originally drafted by Houston with the 11th pick in the loaded 2011 NFL Draft became a household name around the league.

During his time with Houston, Watt became a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowl, two-time sacks leader, 100 sack club, and NFL 2010s All-Decade team.

Watt released a video on his twitter to speak on his release from Houston.

“I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release and we have agreed to mutually part ways at this time,” said Watt. “I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin who had never really been to Texas before. Now I can’t imagine my life without Texas in it.”

Bosa/Watt Combo and Cap Situation

After what looks to be the Texans cleaning the house, Watt finally hits the open market. However, where are the potential landing spots for Watt? It may seem unlikely but a match made in heaven for JJ could be with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers’ Brandon Staley already made it clear that the defense will convert back to a 3-4 scheme. This is important to know for the simple fact that this is the scheme that Watt flourished under while with the Texans. Watt is one of the best to ever do it at the defensive end position and pairing him up with Joey Bosa would be a perfect compliment. Not to mention that Watt will also bring a great locker room presence with him.

Should JJ decide to move out west, both he and Bosa would be among the best pass rushing duos in the game. What makes this combo a lethal is the fact that they can line up anywhere on the line. In the past we’ve seen both Melvin Ingram and Joey both line up together on one side of the line creating havoc. Now imagine that with Watt instead of Ingram. Both Watt and Bosa will command double teams on either side of the line, which in terms would create opportunities for others to get after the quarterback.

As of right now the Chargers hold the seventh best cap situation in the league at $33,966,398. If General Manager Tom Telesco is able to get Watt to join the bolts for a bargain price it could attract other free agents to come along.

Brandon Staley Effect

As I mentioned earlier, Brandon Staley may play a huge part as to why Watt decides to join the Chargers. Looking back at Staley resume, he’s had players such as Khalil Mack, Von Miller, and Aaron Donald under him. Each of these players flourished under Staley’s system.

Khalil Mack Von Miller Aaron Donald Years 2018 2019 2020 All Pro Yes No Yes Pro Bowl Yes Yes Yes Defensive Player of the Year 2nd No Vote 1st Sacks 12.5 8 13.5 Tackles for Loss 10 10 14 Solo 37 33 27 Combo 47 46 45 Assisted 10 13 18 QB Hits 18 20 28 Forced Fumbles 6 2 4 Fumbles Recovered 2 0 1 Pass Deflections 4 0 1 Interception 1 0 0 TD 1 0 0

The Chargers Are On the Right Track

Just like in this recent Super Bowl match up, the recipe to beat Patrick Mahomes is to play cover two, but to also have a premiere pass rush with an elite linebacker corp. Bringing JJ would suffice on the pass rushing area for the Chargers.

This team is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball which should intrigue Watt. All-Pro Safety Derwin james will return fully healthy after sitting out all of last season with a torn MCL. When James is healthy he is a force to be reckoned way who plays at all three levels on defense. The rise of Kenneth Murray looks very promising should he improve upon his coverage skills. And again Joey Bosa…

In addition, the Chargers have found there franchise quarterback to build around. And building around him with as much talent should be the top priority for Tom Telesco. Especially while the team still as the financial freedoms under Herbert’s rookie contract.