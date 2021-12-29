John Madden’s Football Legacy Stretches Beyond the Field

A coaching career largely defined by winning, iconic calls for all four major networks and a video game franchise for the ages all define the legacy of one of football’s greatest minds, John Madden. The football legend passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85.

Madden first established his fame in a 10-year run as head coach of the Oakland Raiders. He finished with a winning record in each season. This marked one the greatest coaching runs in NFL history as he led the team through success in the 1970’s. In 1976 Madden reached football’s ultimate pinnacle when he led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl championship. They defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship and then the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI. He finished his coaching career with a winning percentage of .759, the best of an NFL coach with a minimum of 10 seasons in the modern era. Beyond his success players felt his impact as a coach who truly believed in them. “He let us play football, he let us have fun, and we wanted to win for him,” recalled Hall of Famer Gene Upshaw.

After he retired from coaching he hit the broadcast booth as a legendary color commentator. There he offered his expertise as the color commentator alongside the broadcasting likes of Pat Summerall, Al Michaels among others. Madden was known for his enthusiasm in the booth where he had phrases such as “boom!” to put an exclamation point on plays and bring their meaning to a whole new level. He could also be seen starring as a pitchman in several advertisements.

Madden’s legacy was felt by this generation when he lent his voice, name and image to what has been the longest running and one of the most successful sports video game franchises. The Madden franchise continues to thrive today among football and video game fanatics alike.

In whatever way fans choose to best remember Madden, his persona and legacy left a positive impact on the game of football for generations.