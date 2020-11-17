Connect with us

NBA

Join Us Wednesday Night for Live NBA Draft Coverage

Hold on to your seats everyone, the NBA Draft is almost upon us. As such, I am thrilled to announce that I will be running our first ever live blog to keep you updated on draft results. I’ll be talking outfits, draft picks, trades, and might even look for clues that Adam Silver is an alien. Quick warning though: if the Warriors take LaMelo Ball I may have to take a fifteen minute break to recover from the inevitable heart attack. Regardless of the potential for debilitating injury, this draft projects to be one of the most volatile nights in ages, and I can’t wait to cover it. See you all on Wednesday!

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured Articles

Featured Writers

Randy Zellea

The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast: Rocky Romero

Tracy Graven

Thanks for Playing, Miami … Game Over … on to Baseball?

Ryan Truland

Everything You Need to Know for UFC 255

Adam Cohen

A Reasonable Offseason Plan For The Yankees

Justin Brownlow

It’s Monday November 16th: Let the College Football Coaching Carousel Begin!

More in NBA