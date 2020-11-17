Hold on to your seats everyone, the NBA Draft is almost upon us. As such, I am thrilled to announce that I will be running our first ever live blog to keep you updated on draft results. I’ll be talking outfits, draft picks, trades, and might even look for clues that Adam Silver is an alien. Quick warning though: if the Warriors take LaMelo Ball I may have to take a fifteen minute break to recover from the inevitable heart attack. Regardless of the potential for debilitating injury, this draft projects to be one of the most volatile nights in ages, and I can’t wait to cover it. See you all on Wednesday!
Featured Articles
-
NBA/ 4 hours ago
Join Us Wednesday Night for Live NBA Draft Coverage
-
NFL/ 6 hours ago
The Wild Wild (NFC) West
“For four long years, I’ve been chasing the animal responsible for the massacre at...
-
Features/ 15 hours ago
Everything You Need to Know for UFC 255
It’s officially fight week for UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Perez. The flyweights take center...
-
NCAA/ 15 hours ago
It’s Monday November 16th: Let the College Football Coaching Carousel Begin!
On Sunday around evening time, the South Carolina Gamecocks parted ways with former head...