Jose, Jose, Jose, Jose: Ramirez Walks it off in the Bottom of the Tenth to Clinch Playoff Birth

Ramirez Walk-Off Clincher

With just one smooth swing, Jose Ramirez clinched the Cleveland Indians playoff birth. The game was tied in the fifth inning 1-1 after Cesar Hernandez hit a solo home run, to put the Tribe up by 1. Then later in the fifth inning the White Sox Jose Abreu tied it at one with a solo shot to the cheap seats in Cleveland.

The game stayed tied until the tenth inning where Francisco Lindor hit a double to score Roberto Perez from second base, where he started the inning. White Sox pitcher Matt Foster walked Cesar Hernandez, so that there were two men on for the always exciting and upbeat Jose Ramirez. The Sox had a call to the bullpen just before Ramirez batted. Jose Ruiz came on for the losers and tried to slow down Ramirez. However, that did not work, because we all know Jose is on his own time.

Ramirez hit a drive to right field that crept over the wall in the bottom of the tenth to end the game and clinch a playoff birth for Cleveland’s beloved Tribe. After the game Ramirez had this to say: “Once I hit it, I knew it was a home run because I got it right on the barrel,” said Ramirez, who is hitting .500 (14 of 28) with six homers and 16 RBIs in his last seven games. “There was a lot less champagne than usual, but it was still a good celebration.” ESPN

Ramirez also ended last year on a tear, yet he struggled in the playoffs. The Tribe are only three-games back of the first place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central, so their is time to shuffle things around. However with a playoff ticket booked, I’d look for the Tribe to rest some starters and have two or three bullpen pitching games.

Whatever the outcome is in October and November, last night was all about Jose Ramirez. Ramirez and Abreu will both get votes for MVP and Shane Bieber will likely win the American League Cy Young. What a night in Cleveland. It reminds me of one of the greatest sports moments I have ever seen in the 2016 World Series, when Rajai Davis hit a game-tying home run in game seven.

Rajai Davis

We will have a post-season to remember here in Cleveland, that is a fact. If the rotation can continue to dominate, look for the Indians to smoothly walk into the Major League Playoffs!

Follow Me on Twitter: BrownlojCLE