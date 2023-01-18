Julius Randle Makes History

Julius Randle made history last Sunday in a 117-104 win over the Detroit Pistons. Randle scored a season-high 42 points with 15 rebounds. That stat line made Randle the first New York Knick to record a 40-15 game since Hall-of-Famer and Knicks legend Patrick Ewing in 1996. The Kentucky product also surpassed another Hall-of-Famer in Bernard King for 25th on the franchise scoring list. This season is Randle’s fourth with the Knicks.

Chasing 24th

Randle is just 37 points away from tying Mark Jackson for 24th on the franchise scoring list with 5,444 points. The way Randle is playing lately, the veteran could get it in Wednesday’s contest with the Washington Wizards at home, or Friday on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.

All-Star Caliber

Randle has been balling out this season averaging 24.4 points per game, 10.6 rebounds per game, and 3.9 assists per game. The former Laker is currently 10th in the All-star voting for the Eastern Conference fan vote. If selected for the NBA All-Star game, that would be the second selection in his career.

Scoring At Will

Randle is sixth in the league in points scored in 2023 with 1100. Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson is nineteenth in the league in that same category with 940. The Knicks are starting off 2023 well with a 6-2 record so far and their two best players have been dominant.

All-Around Player

Randle has been doing it all this season ranking sixth in the league in points, third in the league in rebounds, and fourteenth in the league in three-pointers made. Randle has had a significant impact on this team and looks to take them to the playoffs once again.

Ten Game Dominance

Julius Randle has been dominant his last ten games notching double-doubles in each of his last ten games. Scoring output has ranged from 14 to 42 points while rebounds per game have ranged from 11 to 18. Randle’s assist totals have ranged from one to seven, demonstrating recently his abilities as a playmaker.