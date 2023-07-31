This past Sunday, hundreds of kids were gathered at Basketball City in Chelsea Piers for the first annual Julius Randle ProCamps event. Randle’s camp is meant for kids in the area who love the game of basketball. The group of kids got to run through a series of drills, games, and mentorship from Randle and the coaches. The kids also got to meet and interact with Randle and were able to learn from the experience of an All-NBA player.

Giving Back To The Community

Even though this was Randle’s first camp, he still was very excited and happy to be a part of this.

“Anytime I can bring love and joy to the youth, to the community, it’s great. This is a lot of fun for me being able to play with the kids and enjoy this time.” Randle said.

Randle had participated in a number of these camps when he was a kid, which put him on a path to make it in the NBA.. Now Randle sees himself on the opposite end as he is running a camp.

“It’s cool, especially to do it in the City. The City means so much to me and these kids, and the next generation. For me to be able to spend time and interact with them and for it to be my own camp, it’s cool. It’s a pretty cool experience.” Randle mentioned.

Throughout the day, Randle spent most of his time with the kids and always had a smile on his face. He took many pictures with the kids, both individually and in group photos. When he wasn’t in front of the camera, he fist-bumped the kids anytime they made a basket during the one-on-one king-of-the-court game.

A Guest Appearance

Accompanying Julius Randle to the camo was his son Kyden. The younger Randle even got to participate and play with some of the kids. At the end of the camp, the two Randles went head-to-head with each other in a one-on-one. Kyden pulled out a nice spin move on his dad.

Kyden was a fixture at New York Knicks games this season. There were many positive moments from the Knicks season as they had an impressive season getting to the second round of the playoffs. In light of that, there were a couple of moments in particular that were Kyden’s favorites.

Moment 1: While the Knicks were on a seven-game win streak, they had a contest with the Miami Heat. After almost turning over the ball, Randle recovers and pulls up for the game-winning three over Tyler Herro. This resulted in the Knicks getting their eighth straight win which ultimately led to a nine-game winning streak.

Moment 2: In the third quarter of a contest between the Knicks and the Washington Wizards, Randle gets the and-one poster over Daniel Gafford.

Randle’s Ankle Is Fine

The camp also provided a glimpse at how the two-time All-NBA selection is recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in last year’s playoffs.

After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle, Randle said his ankle is fine. That ankle injury came early on in the second round of the playoffs against the Heat. Randle hopes to be a full participant when Knicks training camp begins in the coming months.

