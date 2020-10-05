Justin Herbert Continues Hot Start Despite Loss

In another nail biter, the Los Angeles Chargers dropped their third straight loss in a 38-31 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Again turnovers played a main part in the loss. Despite this, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert had himself another impressive game in his third career start.

The rookie completed 80 percent of his passes, throwing for 290 yards while adding three touchdowns and an interception. Standing behind Cam Newton with the second most passing yards in his first three games at 931.

Going up against arguably the GOAT in Tom Brady, Herbert was not afraid of the showdown.

1st Quarter

Tom Brady would strike first, throwing a three yard pass to Tight End Cameron Brate for the opening score. However, Herbert would come right back at Brady with a 53 yard bomb to Tyron Johnson to tie it up at seven.

The defense would hound Brady for a partial moment of the game. Cornerback Michael Davis intercepted Brady in the first quarter taking it to the house for a 78 yard pick six. Up 14 to seven momentum would be on Los Angeles’ side.

2nd Quarter

Herbert would strike again throwing his second touchdown to former XLF player Donald Parham on a 19 yard pass. The Chargers would score a field goal late in the second quarter to be up 24 to seven.

This is where the momentum of the game would shift.



With less than a minute remaining in the half, the Chargers had the ball once again. Rookie running back Joshua Kelly fumbled the ball deep in Bucs territory. The fumble was a result of a handoff issue.



Tom Brady would take advantage of the great field position and throw his second touchdown to Mike Evans. The score would be 24-17 at halftime.

3rd Quarter

In the third quarter, Brady would come out with authority. He would have back to back scoring drives. Completing a 28 yard touchdown pass to OJ Howard and another to Scott Miller. Now up 27-24, the momentum was on Tampa Bay’s side.

Herbert would have something to say about those drives by having one for himself. The rookie threw a 72 yard fading pass to Justin Guyton to take back the lead. The score would be Chargers 31 Bucs 28 heading into the fourth.

4th Quarter

However, the fourth quarter would of course be Tom Brady time. Brady had two scoring drives to help seal the win. Throwing his fifth touchdown pass to Ke’Shawn Vaughn and a late field goal to put the Bucs up by a touchdown.

With a little under three minutes remaining, Herbert was in position to lead his team to possibly tie or win the game with a score. Unfortunately the rookie threw an interpretation on the second play of the drive. The Bucs would end up running out the clock in the victory formation.

All four touchdowns scored by the Chargers would all come from undrafted free agents. Becoming the first team to have four undrafted players each score a touchdown in a game since the Saints in 2018.