Kareem Hunt To The Jets?

There has been rumors floating around that if the New York Jets do not sign Dalvin Cook, they will make a run at Kareem Hunt. Hunt is currently a free agent as well as Cook and will most likely have a cheaper price tag.

Second Times a Charm?

This is not the first time Hunt has been linked to the Jets. When Breece Hall went down with a torn ACL, the Jets were in contact with the Cleveland Browns. The Jets were looking to acquire Hunt but the two could not agree on a trade. The Browns wanted a fourth round pick for Hunt but the Jets instead said no deal. They took the safer route and acquired running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth round pick.

Inconsistent Career

At just 27 years old, Hunt has had an inconsistent career. His best seasons have been his first two seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and his first season with the Browns back in 2020. The other three seasons of his career have been very mediocre as he has rushed for less than 500 yards those seasons.

Change of Scenery

Maybe it would be best for Hunt if he looked for a change of scenery. He is hoping for a deal at $7 million dollars annually which would make him the tenth highest paid running back in the league. However, considering it is late June and he is still unsigned with the market still waiting for elite running backs such as Cook and Saquon Barkley, it is unlikely Hunt gets that contract.

Fit and Role

If possible, the Jets should look to sign for Hunt for many reasons. One of them being we know how talented of a running back Hunt is as a rusher. However, he is also very reliable as a pass catcher as well as he has 211 receptions, for 1,806 receiving yards, and has averaged 8.6 receiving yards per reception throughout his career. When he isn’t running or receiving, he is also a very underrated pass blocker. That is crucial when the Jets have a 39 year old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who is not as mobile as he used to be.

He can also provide veteran presence and help mentor Hall. Hall is coming off a torn ACL so who knows if he will be 100%. Having another solid running back in Hunt will take pressure off of Hall and make sure he is fully healthy. Also, when healthy Hunt and Hall can be one of the league’s best dynamic duos at the running back position.