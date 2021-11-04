The Rundown v110421 – KD, Embiid, VanVleet, Poole Repped their ‘City’ the Best

The NBA and Nike recently released the ‘City’ version of each team’s NBA jersey, and with Nike continuing to be involved in NBA jerseys, they continue to be the kings of marketing, this side of KISS’ Gene Simmons.

While the City jerseys are more marketing than practicality – whereas the players wear the colorful and representative athletic wear to market them more than identify the team that’s home and the team that’s the visitor – they have been flying off the shelves because of their uniqueness.

Certainly, popping colors and curb appeal have been selling jerseys much in the way that Nike, adidas, Puma, and Reebok have been stepping up their shoe game to net sales in their respective companies and divisions over the past 5-6 years.

(I should know. My 417 pairs – and counting – of NBA players’ sneakers increases on the weekly, and they have their own room; my office).

Gone are the days of two-tone team color Converse and gone are the days of the Mitchell & Ness collectible jerseys, save for the high end buyers and hard-core collectors.

That market is already there and the revenue streams won’t stop. To create new and visionary revenue streams, we’re at the next iteration of the City jerseys. Thank God the Lakers’ purple doesn’t include a below-the-knee skirt option … or does it, Russell Westbrook?

Here are my Starting Five, in reverse order:

HONORABLE MENTION: Charlotte Hornets – Dallas Mavericks – Los Angeles Lakers – Milwaukee Bucks – Philadelphia 76ers

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets’ jersey incorporates the former Denver skyline feel, without all the busyness of an actual skyline. Those from the city know what I’m talking about, and those who recall Denver’s early days – even their ABA days – can lean back and envision it being stretched across Dan Issel ’s broad chest and shoulders, or Alex English draining a jumper and confidently and comfortably jogging down court. Personally, I wouldn’t mind if they brought back the light blue sheen that Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, and Chauncey Billups rocked; maybe another time.

Atlanta Hawks

Very reminiscent of the black and way-too-red jersey style that Steve Smith, Kevin Willis, and Grant Long wore in the Hawks’ years of mediocrity. Back then, things were so blase on the court, that the team needed help in the merchandise stores and kiosks, and the hawk with its wings across the team’s chest was a fashion statement. Nike is bringing that back in a popping legacy yellow, hopefully an indication that last year’s Eastern Conference Finals appearance was a bright glimpse onto Atlanta’s horizon. Personally, I was partial to the clean, dark blue, simple city name/team nickname look of the Joe Johnson era, but I have a lot of respect for bringing back the hawk. Very reminiscent of the black and way-too-red jersey style thatandwore in the Hawks’ years of mediocrity. Back then, things were so blase on the court, that the team needed help in the merchandise stores and kiosks, and the hawk with its wings across the team’s chest was a fashion statement. Nike is bringing that back in a popping legacy yellow, hopefully an indication that last year’s Eastern Conference Finals appearance was a bright glimpse onto Atlanta’s horizon. Personally, I was partial to the clean, dark blue, simple city name/team nickname look of theera, but I have a lot of respect for bringing back the hawk.

Portland Trail Blazers

I’d be remiss if I left out my hometown team, with Rip City bringing back memories of the vertical hometown nickname earned by our one and only championship season with Lionel Hollins, Dave Twardzik, Maurice Lucas, Geoff Petrie, and Bill Walton . The ‘Rip City’ nickname for Portland was brought about by longtime announcer Bill Schonely (now 92 years young) in a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in early 1971. I grew up listening to The Schonz’ voice and his play by play in an era that had no ESPN and most games were listened to on the radio, courtesy of Schonely. I recall being at my first NBA game, when my dad was upset that while he and my brother were cheering for Portland, I was rooting for Wilt Chamberlain and the Lakers. Don’t worry dad – in Heaven – I am choosing Rip City here, albeit third.

Brooklyn Nets

It’s damn hard not to type New Jersey Nets with this second iteration of the Nets’ throwback/City jersey here. The light blue tie-dye last year was a seller, and I have the light blue tie-dye KD13’s to match; but these darker blue are sharper – as It’s damn hard not to type New Jersey Nets with this second iteration of the Nets’ throwback/City jersey here. The light blue tie-dye last year was a seller, and I have the light blue tie-dye KD13’s to match; but these darker blue are sharper – as Kevin Durant showed last night against the Hawks – and anything is more colorful and eye-catching than the team’s signature black, white, and gray. Personally, I think the chalkboard graffiti jerseys are more ‘City’ to Brooklyn than this year’s New Jersey throwback – but I’m about to cop one with color versus pigmented blandness.

Phoenix Suns

In fairness to many of the other 30 teams, the Phoenix Suns cheated with their City edition jerseys this year, because for all intents and purposes, they are the same as last year’s. But those are so fire, are they not? I don’t know anybody who didn’t want one, especially as they seemed to be the jersey of choice through Phoenix’s march through the Western Conference playoffs last season. Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Payne, and Deandre Ayton repped The Valley well. So if it ain’t broke, why fix it?

What are your favorites, or your Top Five?

Hit it in the comments below, or shoot me straight at @RealTMoneyMedia on Twitter.

Portland Trailblazers 104 Damian Lillard – 26 points C.J. McCollum, Robert Covington – 7 rebounds Damian Lillard – 8 assists Cleveland Cavaliers 107 Jarrett Allen – 24 points Jarrett Allen – 17 rebounds Darius Garland – 10 assists

New York Knicks 98 R.J. Barrett – 23 points Julius Randle – 14 rebounds Kemba Walker – 4 assists Indiana Pacers 111 Myles Turner – 25 points Myles Turner – 13 rebounds Malcolm Brogdon – 7 assists

Toronto Raptors 109 Fred VanVleet – 33 points Precious Achiuwa – 10 rebounds Fred VanVleet – 6 assists Washington Wizards 100 Bradley Beal – 25 points Montrezl Harrell – 10 rebounds Bradley Beal – 7 assists

Boston Celtics 92 Jaylen Brown – 28 points Al Horford – 12 rebounds Al Horford – 7 assists Orlando Magic 79 Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter – 13 points Wendell Carter – 13 rebounds Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter – 4 assists

Chicago Bulls 98 DeMar DeRozan – 37 points DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic – 10 rebounds Alex Caruso, Nikola Vucevic – 6 assists Philadelphia 76ers 103 Seth Curry – 22 points Joel Embiid – 9 rebounds Joel Embiid – 7 assists

Atlanta Hawks 108 De’Andre Hunter – 26 points Clint Capela – 16 rebounds Trae Young – 10 assists Brooklyn Nets 117 Kevin Durant – 32 points Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant – 7 rebounds James Harden – 11 assists

Los Angeles Clippers 126 Paul George – 32 points Ivica Zubac, Paul George – 6 rebounds Paul George, Reggie Jackson – 8 assists Minnesota Timberwolves 115 Anthony Edwards – 28 points Karl-Anthony Towns – 11 rebounds Patrick Beverley – 8 assists

Denver Nuggets 106 Nikola Jokic – 34 points Michael Porter Jr., Nikola Jokic – 11 rebounds Will Barton – 7 assists Memphis Grizzlies 108 Jaren Jackson, Jr. – 22 points Jaren Jackson Jr, Steven Adams – 8 rebounds Ja Morant – 6 assists

Dallas Mavericks 109 Jalen Brunson – 31 points Luka Doncic – 12 rebounds Luka Doncic – 7 assists San Antonio Spurs 108 Dejounte Murray – 23 points Dejounte Murray – 9 rebounds Dejounte Murray – 8 assists

New Orleans Pelicans 99 Devonte’ Graham, Nickeal Alexander-Walker – 16 points Jonas Valanciunas – 11 rebounds Devonte’ Graham – 7 assists Sacramento Kings 112 Harrison Barnes – 23 points Harrison Barnes – 8 rebounds Tyrses Haliburton – 7 assists

Charlotte Hornets 92 Miles Bridges – 32 points Gordon Hayward – 11 rebounds Cody Martin, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier – 2 assists Golden State Warriors 114 Jordan Poole – 31 points Draymond Green – 10 rebounds Stephen Curry – 9 assists

Tracy Graven is the Senior NBA Analyst for BackSportsPage.com.

He has written the NBA, done NBA Radio, and appeared as a guest for the last 21+ years for HoopsWorld, Swish Magazine, HoopsHype, the Coach Scott Fields Show, NBARadioShow.com, and is also tackling the NFL, NCAA, and will be pinch-hitting on some Major League Baseball coverage for BackSportsPage.

He’s spent 21 years in locker rooms in Orlando, Boise (CBA, G League), San Antonio, Phoenix, Denver, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta.

A corporate trainer by day, he currently resides in SEC Country near Knoxville, Tennessee.

Reach him on Twitter at @RealTMoneyMedia