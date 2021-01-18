Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina Are All Unranked – What To Make of It

The latest AP Top 25 Poll is out, and three of the sport’s biggest blue bloods were left out – and rightfully so. This marks the first time since 1961 that Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina are all unranked.

Today is the first time in the AP Top 25 Poll’s history that Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina are unranked at the same time. Moreover, while Kentucky and UNC have hit their respective rough patches over the past few years, it’s the first time Duke has fallen out of the rankings since the 2015-16 season.

What should we make of all this and can any of these college basketball powerhouses turn their season around?

Kentucky Wildcats (4-8, 3-2 in SEC)

John Calipari’s young ‘Cats are the most disappointing team in the nation so far. Where do we even begin? For starters, players haven’t meshed on or off the court, “star” freshmen have underperformed mightily, game-winning/tying shots have rimmed out, and more to create arguably the worst start to a season in the University’s historic history.

There are a plethora of causes for Kentucky’s (4-8) start, but we can divide it into three main reasons:

Player refusal to buy into “team” basketball. This has been an overwhelming theme for the 2020-21 Kentucky Wildcats. Over the years, Coach Calipari managed to avoid this issue with most of his teams – with the most obvious example being his 2012 National Championship team. Aside from the game against Florida, this Kentucky team has played “me” basketball rather than “team” basketball. It’s certain players more than other though; which leads me into the next reason. Calipari’s refusal to play the best players. The first issue is the player’s being stubborn, but this one is on John Calipari. It’s obvious to those watching that highly-touted freshman BJ Boston is hurting the team more than he’s helping when on the floor. Heck, the same could be said for senior transfer Olivier Sarr. Kentucky’s best lineup is Askew, Mintz, Allen, Toppin, and take your pick between Ware and Jackson to fill the 5 spot. Will Calipari have the guts to bring Boston off the bench next game? No Preseason/Exhibition Games. Without making excuses, I’m not sure any team suffered more from the cancellation of preseason/exhibition games than the Wildcats. This was a BRAND new team, aside from Keion Brooks and Dontaie Allen – the former averaged 15.1 minutes per game and the latter redshirted. Transfers Olivier Sarr and Davion Mintz were supposed to fill leadership roles on and off the court, but their lack of consistent production has hindered both of those things.

In all, this team can salvage their season, but the time is NOW. There are still some quality wins to be had in the SEC, along with a massive match up versus the fourth ranked Texas Longhorns. If the Wildcats don’t spark a run this week, they’ll be forced to win the SEC tournament to have a chance at making the big dance.

Duke Blue Devils (5-3, 3-1 in ACC)

Duke’s decision to postpone basketball activities definitely