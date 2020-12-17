Knicks’ Quickley Helps Knicks Get Second Win of Preseason

NEW YORK, NY – Despite some offensive struggles, the Knicks overcome an 18-point deficit and top the Cavaliers 100-93 on Wednesday. New York is now 2-1 in the preseason.

For the third game in a row, the Knicks struggled mightily from deep, going 8-34 (23.5%) from behind the arc. So, for the first three games, they’re now 21-90 from out there.

Thankfully though for the Knicks, they made up for this by getting just about any shot they wanted in the paint. They dominated the Cavs down there 54-36.

This was largely because of two of the Knicks’ big men, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, who combined for 31 points and 15 rebounds shooting 70% FG.

They weren’t the only ones who had an impressive outing for the blue and orange though.

The Knicks’ 25th overall pick in this year’s draft, Immanuel Quickley, scored nine points and dished out seven assists (six of which came in the 4th quarter).

“It’s all my teammates, playing with great guys that can catch lobs, shoot the ball really talented, just makes it easy playing with great players, so I’m really thankful for them,” said Quickley. “Really we just played hard. That was the message. The assistant coaches, coach Thibs, they just stressed to us, keep fighting, keep the faith…It’s a long game and if we keep playing hard, we could come out with a win.”

The Cavs on the other hand, played themselves out of this one, and it was a tale of two halves for them. In the first half they scored 57 points, and then only scored 36 in the second.

They also shot 44.7% FG and 53.3% 3FG in the first half. In the second half they shot 34.3% FG and 45.5% 3FG. This was a leading factor in handing them their first preseason loss.