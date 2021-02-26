Kobe Bryant Should Become the New NBA Logo

Kyrie Irving made headlines once again with some interesting remarks. However this time it was not something out of the ordinary. Instead it was a compelling case that basketball legend Kobe Bryant should become the new logo for the NBA.

Kyrie’s Take On the NBA Logo

Following the Brooklyn Nets’ 129-92 win over the Orlando Magic, a member of media asked Irving why he wants to see the change. Explaining that there is a cultural significance if the change were to occur.

"It needs to happen. I don't care what anyone says. Black kings built the league."



“As a native Black man, as a native Black king, I think it’s part of my responsibility to continue to push our generation, our culture, forward,” Irving said. “I know that it probably was met with some people that love it, love the idea, and some people that don’t like it. But, my thing is paying homage to the example that has been set by that man.”

Irving also added the work ethic and the standard in which Kobe presented himself both on and off the court.

“He was the standard for our generation, and he will continue on, and I want that to be something in history that is changed forever, that our generation was part of that change. And, you know, if that means that I have to lead that forward and get the conversation going, then great. But I think he deserves it. I think his family deserves it. I think we deserve it as seeing greatness personified as Mamba. And anyone that’s coming into the league should know that that’s the example that was set.”

Both Kyrie and Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant took to instagram on what the logo should look like. Irving captioned the photo “Gotta Happen, idc what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE.” Vanessa agreed with Kyrie’s stand saying “Love this @KyrieIrving”.

Kyrie Irving and Vanessa Bryant on changing the NBA logo to Kobe….



The Original Logo

The days following the Kobe’s death, a petition was going around with millions of supporters requesting the NBA to change the logo to Bryant. The current logo is another Lakers’ legend in Jerry West. West was a key part into bringing Kobe to the Lakers at 17 years old.

West who was a mentor to a young Kobe has already gave his blessings if the league decided to go in a new direction. Back in 2017 Jerry West was a guest on ESPN’s “The Jump” discussing his wishes that the NBA would change it’s logo

The designer of the original logo Alan Siegel gave his thoughts on the potential logo change. He understands that if a change were to happen he’d be on board with it.

“I’m really proud of the logo, it’s been something that’s been recognized around the world, but if the current players want to recognize someone that’s made a difference, like Kobe, and if the commissioner wanted to do so, I would support it.”

Should the league move in a new direction, many would believe Michael Jordan as the new staple. However, should the offer come to Michael to replace West I believe he would decline and rather have his little brother Kobe represent the face of the league.